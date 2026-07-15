Ghana’s natural resources will benefit all, not a privileged few – Lands Minister

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has declared that Ghana's natural resources will no longer be managed to benefit a select few but will instead be harnessed for the prosperity of all citizens.

Presenting his ministry's achievements at the Government Accountability Series in Accra on Wednesday, the minister said the government was undertaking sweeping reforms to restore degraded forests, protect water bodies, strengthen natural resource institutions, modernise land administration, and reform the country's mining laws.

According to him, the measures form part of a broader commitment to ensure that the nation's vast natural resources are managed transparently and sustainably for the benefit of present and future generations.

"Today, I have presented not merely an account of my Ministry's performance, but a statement of purpose. From restoring our forests and protecting our rivers, to reforming our mining laws, modernising land administration, and strengthening our natural resource institutions, one message is clear: Ghana's natural resources will no longer be managed for the benefit of a few, but for the prosperity of all," he said.

Mr Buah described the fight against illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, as one of the most important environmental battles facing the country, stressing that decisive action was needed to safeguard Ghana's natural heritage.

"There comes a defining moment in the life of every nation when its people must choose whether to protect their inheritance or surrender it to lawlessness. That moment is now," he stated.

He added, "The fight against illegal mining is a defining environmental battle of our generation. Our rivers are not for sale. Our forests are not expendable. Our mineral wealth is a sacred national inheritance that we have a duty to protect."

Mr Buah reiterated the government's commitment to enforcing mining regulations, strengthening oversight institutions, and implementing policies aimed at ensuring responsible exploitation of the country's natural resources while preserving the environment for future generations.

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