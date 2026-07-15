Era of impunity over; illegal mining financiers will be pursued without fear or favour – Lands Minister

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, has declared an end to impunity in the country's fight against illegal mining, warning that government will relentlessly pursue every individual, financier and criminal syndicate responsible for the destruction of Ghana's environment.
Speaking at the Government Accountability Series in Accra, the minister said the government would enforce the law without discrimination as it intensifies efforts to combat illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey.
"Let me be clear, the era of impunity is over. Government will continue to pursue every individual, every financier, and every criminal syndicate that profits from the destruction of our environment. The law will be applied without fear or favour," he declared on Wednesday, July 15.
He stressed, however, that the fight against illegal mining cannot be won by government alone, describing it as a national responsibility that requires the collective effort of all Ghanaians.
The minister therefore appealed to traditional authorities, religious leaders, licensed miners, security agencies, media organisations, local communities and the general public to actively support the government's efforts to protect the country's natural resources.
"This battle cannot be won by Government alone; it is Ghana's fight. I call on all traditional leaders, religious leaders, miners, security officers, media houses, communities and citizens to stand on the side of our nation," he said.
Quoting Ghana's first President, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, Mr Buah urged citizens to unite against environmental destruction. "The forces that unite us are intrinsic and greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.' Today, those forces must unite us to reject greed, reject complicity, and defend our national heritage."
The minister said future generations would judge the country's response to the illegal mining crisis, urging Ghanaians to choose patriotism, courage and unity over personal interests.
Reaffirming the government's resolve, Mr Buah insisted that the fight against illegal mining would not be abandoned despite the challenges. "The battle against illegal mining is difficult, but the Ghanaian spirit is stronger. We will not retreat. We will not relent. We will not surrender," he declared.
He expressed confidence that with sustained national support, Ghana would succeed in reclaiming polluted rivers, restoring degraded forests, safeguarding its mineral resources and securing a greener and more prosperous future.
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