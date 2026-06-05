Interior Minister visits Accra Central Police Barracks fire scene, promises relief for displaced families

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has visited the scene of the devastating fire outbreak at the Police Barracks opposite the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters in Accra Central, where he assessed the extent of the damage and assured affected families of the Government's commitment to providing immediate relief and long-term support.
According to a post shared on Facebook by the Ministry on Thursday, June 4, the fire, which swept through sections of the barracks, displaced several police families and destroyed personal belongings, prompting a swift response from emergency services and Government officials.
During his visit, Muntaka met with affected residents and emergency responders to gain first-hand information about the incident and the challenges facing displaced families.
He expressed sympathy to those who suffered losses and assured them that the Government would not leave them to face the aftermath alone.
According to the Minister, arrangements are being made to provide temporary accommodation for all families displaced by the fire while plans are finalised for the reconstruction of the damaged barracks.
He further disclosed that victims would receive financial assistance and clothing to help them cope with the immediate impact of the disaster.
In addition, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is expected to provide a range of relief items to support affected households as recovery efforts continue.
Muntaka commended the Inspector General of Police, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), and personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service for their prompt and professional response to the emergency.
He noted that their swift intervention helped contain the situation and prevent further destruction.
The Minister also assured the public that investigations into the cause of the fire would be conducted thoroughly and that measures would be implemented to minimise the risk of similar incidents occurring in the future.
As part of his visit, Muntaka proceeded to the Police Hospital, where he called on a police officer who sustained injuries during the fire and is currently receiving treatment.
The Minister expressed concern for the officer's condition and offered words of encouragement and reassurance.
He emphasised that the Government would provide the necessary support throughout the officer's recovery process.
He also praised the medical team at the Police Hospital for their swift and professional care, acknowledging their efforts in attending to the injured officer and ensuring he receives the best possible treatment.
Urging the officer to focus on his recovery, Muntaka assured him that both the Government and the police administration stand firmly behind him during his period of healing.
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