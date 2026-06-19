Chief Justice’s Black Stars visit was private, at his own expense – Judicial Service clarifies

The Judicial Service has clarified that Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie's recent visit to the Black Stars camp in Canada was undertaken in his private capacity and entirely at his own expense, while he is currently on official vacation.

The clarification comes amid discussions following the circulation of photographs showing the Chief Justice with the senior national football team during their participation in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

In a press release issued on June 19, the Judicial Service acknowledged that public interest in matters concerning holders of high public office is understandable and forms an important aspect of democratic accountability. However, it stressed the need to place the facts surrounding the matter in their proper context.

According to the statement, the Chief Justice's trip to Canada was not an official function but rather a personal journey undertaken during his official leave.

During his stay, he took the opportunity to visit the Black Stars camp as a patriotic Ghanaian and keen sports enthusiast to offer words of encouragement and support to the national team, per the statement.

The Judicial Service emphasised that the visit was motivated solely by a desire to support the national team and should be viewed in that light.

It noted that photographs taken during the visit had generated commentary and speculation that did not accurately reflect the circumstances under which they were taken.

Addressing concerns about judicial impartiality, the Judicial Service stressed that judicial independence does not require judges to withdraw entirely from society or cease to participate in ordinary aspects of national life.

"What the Constitution requires of judges is independence of mind, fidelity to the law, and impartiality in the discharge of their judicial functions," the statement read.

"These are the principles that guide the conduct of the Chief Justice and all judicial officers."

The Service further noted that in every democratic society, persons occupying different constitutional offices will inevitably encounter one another in both official and non-official settings.

"The mere fact of such encounters cannot, without more, reasonably be construed as evidence of partisanship, bias, or political affiliation," the release added.

The Judicial Service also reminded the public that national institutions and symbols often serve to unite rather than divide citizens, adding that supporting the national team should not be misconstrued as compromising the impartiality or independence of any constitutional office holder.

The statement urged the public to view the matter in its proper context and to disregard unfounded suggestions seeking to attribute meanings and motives to what was described as "an ordinary and patriotic gesture of support for Ghana's national team."

The Judicial Service reaffirmed its commitment to preserving public confidence in the Judiciary through the continued discharge of its constitutional mandate with independence, integrity, impartiality, and fidelity to the rule of law.

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