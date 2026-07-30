Judiciary to roll out electronic court processes from October – Chief Justice

Ghana’s Judiciary will introduce electronic filing, authentication and service of court processes from October 1, 2026, Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has announced.

The reforms, to be implemented under the Judiciary’s E-Justice Plus Agenda, will also include the phased automation of courts nationwide, beginning with the Supreme Court.

The Chief Justice announced this at the grand durbar marking the climax of the Supreme Court’s 150th anniversary celebration at the Ohene Konadu Auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

“Again, beginning in October when the legal year starts, we commence automation of the courts across the country, starting with the Supreme Court, to be followed by the Court of Appeal, and the High Court.”

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said electronic filing, electronic authentication and electronic service of court processes would become the standard for the administration of justice from October 1, 2026.

He described the reforms as a significant institutional step rather than merely a technological innovation.

“It reflects our determination to ensure that access to justice is no longer unnecessarily constrained by geography, bureaucratic or avoidable delay,” he said.

The Chief Justice said the administration of justice must continue to evolve to meet the demands of the twenty-first century.

“Technology should never replace justice, but it should make justice more accessible, more efficient, and more responsive to those it exists to serve.”

He said the reforms formed part of the broader E-Justice Plus Agenda aimed at building a modern judicial system while preserving its enduring values.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the Judiciary had also completed a review of the Rules of Court.

“But procedure must never become an obstacle to justice. The Rules exist to facilitate the fair determination of disputes, not to frustrate them.”

The Chief Justice said the revised Rules would be laid before Parliament at the beginning of the next legal year in October.

He said the revised Rules would simplify court procedures, reduce unnecessary technicalities, improve efficiency and better reflect the realities of contemporary litigation.

“They represent another important step towards a justice system that is both principled and practical,” he said.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the Judiciary looked forward to working with stakeholders to ensure the successful implementation of the reforms.

He acknowledged that delays in the justice delivery system remained a challenge that required continued attention to sustain public confidence.

“Acknowledging these challenges is not a sign of institutional weakness. It is evidence of institutional maturity. Institutions that believe they have nothing left to improve often begin, unknowingly, to decline,” Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said.

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