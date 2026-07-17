Public confidence is Supreme Court’s greatest asset — Chief Justice

Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has described the confidence Ghanaians place in the Supreme Court as the judiciary's greatest asset, stressing that every person who appears before the courts must be assured of fair and impartial justice.

He made the remarks at the opening of a lecture series at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to mark the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the judiciary's greatest strength lies not in its buildings, history or judgments, but in the trust and confidence reposed in it by the Ghanaian public.

"The greatest inheritance of the Supreme Court is not its buildings nor its history, or even its judgment; it is the confidence of the Ghanaian people. The quiet assurance that when they enter our courts, justice will not ask who they are before listening to what they have to say.

"May that confidence never fade away, may that trust never be betrayed," he said.

The Chief Justice noted that the anniversary offered an opportunity not only to celebrate the court's rich history but also to renew its commitment to fairness, justice and the rule of law.

He also acknowledged the important role traditional authorities continue to play in resolving disputes and promoting peace within their communities.

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