Public confidence is Supreme Court’s greatest asset — Chief Justice

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie has described the confidence Ghanaians place in the Supreme Court as the judiciary's greatest asset, stressing that every person who appears before the courts must be assured of fair and impartial justice.
He made the remarks at the opening of a lecture series at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi to mark the 150th anniversary of the Supreme Court of Ghana.
Justice Baffoe-Bonnie said the judiciary's greatest strength lies not in its buildings, history or judgments, but in the trust and confidence reposed in it by the Ghanaian public.
"The greatest inheritance of the Supreme Court is not its buildings nor its history, or even its judgment; it is the confidence of the Ghanaian people. The quiet assurance that when they enter our courts, justice will not ask who they are before listening to what they have to say.
"May that confidence never fade away, may that trust never be betrayed," he said.
The Chief Justice noted that the anniversary offered an opportunity not only to celebrate the court's rich history but also to renew its commitment to fairness, justice and the rule of law.
He also acknowledged the important role traditional authorities continue to play in resolving disputes and promoting peace within their communities.
Latest Stories
-
GH¢38.99bn flagged by Auditor-General, but only GH¢12.72bn recovered – PAC Vice Chairman
1 minute
-
Davis Opoku proposes AI auditing, contract portal to strengthen public financial accountability
8 minutes
-
We’ve signed $5.5bn with co-development partners to transform Ghana’s economy, 1.7m jobs to be created – 24-Hour Economy Secretariat
17 minutes
-
Kumasi-Anwomaso power upgrade to more than double transmission capacity – Energy Minister
21 minutes
-
Italy–Ghana Water Technology Workshop boosts partnerships to improve water sector solutions
24 minutes
-
Terry Yegbe helps Lech Poznan to Polish Super Cup win
25 minutes
-
Temporary power interruptions unavoidable during Kumasi-Anwomaso upgrade – Jinapor
43 minutes
-
NCA invites applications for 5G license
50 minutes
-
BoG’s own answers validate Bawumia’s gold reforms – Oppong Nkrumah
53 minutes
-
AGRA Food Security Monitor shows a mixed picture for Ghana’s food markets
2 hours
-
Public confidence is Supreme Court’s greatest asset — Chief Justice
2 hours
-
Asiedu Nketiah’s tours were to strengthen NDC, not campaign for presidency – Mustapha Gbande
2 hours
-
24-Hour Economy about productivity, not round-the-clock work – Goosie Tanoh
2 hours
-
GNFS intensifies fire safety campaigns across Eastern Region communities
2 hours
-
Wontumi acted within NPP election rules, not against party leadership – Campaign Secretariat
2 hours