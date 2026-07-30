Patrick Boamah questions government: Where are the 800,000 jobs?

Patrick Yaw Boamah, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Okaikwei Central, has criticised the government’s management of the economy, arguing that increased revenue mobilisation must reflect in better living conditions for citizens.

Improved revenue management, he said, should also ensure the timely payment of public-sector workers.

Contributing to the debate on the Mid-Year Budget Review of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament, in Accra, on Tuesday, Mr Boamah questioned the government’s priorities despite reporting strong revenue performance.

“Mr Speaker, a government that has raised so much money and cannot even pay doctors, nurses, and teachers, and the Minister is very comfortable reporting this to us,” he said.

His remarks came in response to Mr Atta Isaah, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Sagnarigu, who mounted a spirited defence of Dr Cassiel Ato Baah Forson, the Minister of Finance, who challenged the Minority’s repeated claims that the Finance Minister had allegedly failed to mobilise enough revenue or adequately execute government spending.

Mr Boamah also accused the government of allegedly failing to provide an update on its campaign promise to create 800,000 jobs.

“Mr. Speaker, a government that promised to create 800,000 jobs could not report to us during the mid-year review. That is what the NDC Government has done,” he stated.

The Okaikwei Central MP further raised concerns about development projects in the Ajumako area, the constituency of the Finance Minister.

He alleged that residents were more concerned about employment opportunities and payment of cocoa farmers than some of the projects being undertaken.

He added: “Mr Speaker, the people of Ajumako need jobs, but he decided to send them military barracks. That’s his problem.

“The cocoa farmers in Ajumako want to be paid. And that is what Ghanaians want.”

The MP also questioned the decision to site an alleged specialist hospital project in the area, insisting that job creation and economic opportunities should remain the priority.

Mr Boamah referenced the Tree Crop Development Authority Act passed by Parliament to support crops including oil palm.

He, however, criticised what he described as an alleged disconnect between the government’s policy commitments and implementation, recalling that the 2026 Budget outlined plans to invest more than US$500 million to revive the oil palm sector.

Mr Boamah’s comments formed part of broader exchanges between the Majority and Minority sides following Dr. Forson’s presentation of the Mid-Year Budget Review.

Both sides defended their respective records on revenue mobilisation, spending and economic management.

Parliament is expected to continue debate on the issue in the coming days.

The Mid-Year Review of the 2026 Budget Statement and Economic Policy was presented to Parliament on Thursday, July 23, 2026, by Dr. Forson, the Minister of Finance, which outlined the government’s revised expenditure and revenue projections for the rest of 2026.

It also highlighted the removal of several taxes introduced under the previous administration, including the E-Levy on Momo transactions.

A Mid-Year Budget Review is when the Minister of Finance goes to Parliament halfway through the fiscal year to report on the performance of the economy and the national budget.

The Mid-Year Budget Review is a legal requirement in Ghana, as mandated by Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).

Section 28(1) of Act 921 states: “The Minister shall, not later than the 31st day of July of each financial year, give a mid-year fiscal policy review of the budget statement to Parliament.”

Section 28(2) of the Act states that the review must include the fiscal performance of the first six months, updated macroeconomic targets, a revised fiscal framework, if necessary, and the reasons for any deviation from the original budget.

“This law exists to promote transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline,” Mr Boamah said, adding, “Parliament and the public must know if the government is on track or off track and approve any major changes mid-year.

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