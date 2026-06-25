Sentuo Oil Refinery expansion to create 1,500 jobs, boost energy security – John Jinapor

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has said the expansion of the Sentuo Oil Refinery will significantly boost Ghana's energy security while creating hundreds of additional jobs for Ghanaians.

Speaking at the commissioning and sod-cutting ceremony for Phase II of the Sentuo Oil Refinery on Thursday, June 25, Mr. Jinapor said the project represents a major milestone in the country's efforts to add value to its petroleum resources, create employment opportunities and strengthen economic resilience.

"More importantly, we are creating jobs. From my discussion with the chairman, the employment level will move from about 700 or 800 to 1,500 upon completion of this refinery," he said.

Mr. Jinapor noted that beyond job creation, the project will help anchor Ghana's economy by reducing dependence on imported refined petroleum products and insulating the country from external market shocks.

"We are conquering energy security, we are adding value to our own resources, and more importantly, we are creating jobs. We are also anchoring our economy, protecting ourselves from global shocks, and stabilising our currency," he stated.

The Energy Minister further indicated that increased domestic refining capacity is expected to positively impact fuel prices and enhance the country's ability to meet local demand.

He commended the management, board and staff of the Sentuo Oil Refinery for their commitment to the project and described it as a testament to the growing economic cooperation between Ghana and China.

Mr. Jinapor also praised President John Dramani Mahama for providing the leadership needed to drive the country's industrial and energy transformation agenda.

"This shows that such cooperation can lead to economic development and mutual benefits for China-Ghana relations," he added.

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