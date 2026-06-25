Sentuo Oil Refinery expansion to create 1,500 jobs, boost energy security – John Jinapor

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor, has said the expansion of the Sentuo Oil Refinery will significantly boost Ghana's energy security while creating hundreds of additional jobs for Ghanaians.
Speaking at the commissioning and sod-cutting ceremony for Phase II of the Sentuo Oil Refinery on Thursday, June 25, Mr. Jinapor said the project represents a major milestone in the country's efforts to add value to its petroleum resources, create employment opportunities and strengthen economic resilience.
"More importantly, we are creating jobs. From my discussion with the chairman, the employment level will move from about 700 or 800 to 1,500 upon completion of this refinery," he said.
Mr. Jinapor noted that beyond job creation, the project will help anchor Ghana's economy by reducing dependence on imported refined petroleum products and insulating the country from external market shocks.
"We are conquering energy security, we are adding value to our own resources, and more importantly, we are creating jobs. We are also anchoring our economy, protecting ourselves from global shocks, and stabilising our currency," he stated.
The Energy Minister further indicated that increased domestic refining capacity is expected to positively impact fuel prices and enhance the country's ability to meet local demand.
He commended the management, board and staff of the Sentuo Oil Refinery for their commitment to the project and described it as a testament to the growing economic cooperation between Ghana and China.
Mr. Jinapor also praised President John Dramani Mahama for providing the leadership needed to drive the country's industrial and energy transformation agenda.
"This shows that such cooperation can lead to economic development and mutual benefits for China-Ghana relations," he added.
Latest Stories
-
I returned to Ghana to make a difference in healthcare — Dr Naa Ashietey
1 minute
-
Ghana Music Awards USA 2026 partners with WatsUp TV to amplify Ghanaian music
4 minutes
-
Utility companies should fix their losses, not pass to consumers – AGI
7 minutes
-
AI and the future of Jobs: Ghana’s AI Strategy and opportunities for youth action
32 minutes
-
Ghana scores 22 out of 100 on budget transparency, raising accountability concerns
35 minutes
-
Sentuo Oil Refinery expansion to create 1,500 jobs, boost energy security – John Jinapor
48 minutes
-
Adwoa Safo: JoyNews at sickbed of injured former Dome-Kwabenya MP
56 minutes
-
Partey wins JAC Motors MVP award after performance in Black Stars draw with England
1 hour
-
GES PRO urges GTEC to publish accredited institutions instead of focusing on unaccredited schools
1 hour
-
WASSCE candidate who died after final paper identified as 18-year-old Notre Dame SHS student
1 hour
-
Sentuo Oil Refinery capacity to increase from 40,000 to 100,000 barrels per day – Energy Minister
1 hour
-
GTEC list of unrecognised institutions in Ghana: Doxa, Debest, Faith University among 70+ flagged
1 hour
-
Unilever. Guinness. FanMilk. Kasapreko beat them all
1 hour
-
Trump asks Congress for $87.6bn for Iran war after Republican showdown
1 hour
-
Explorco to start Voltaian Basin oil drilling in 2026 as Sentuo refinery expands to 100,000 barrels per day
2 hours