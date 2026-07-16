Jubilee Field crude output hits 95,000 barrels per day as Ghana reverses production decline

Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor

Ghana is beginning to reverse six consecutive years of declining crude oil production, with the Jubilee Field recently recording daily output of approximately 95,000 barrels of oil, Minister for Energy and Green Transition Dr John Abdulai Jinapor has disclosed.

Delivering the keynote address at the Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon) 2026, the Minister said renewed investment, improved field management and stronger collaboration between government and upstream partners are beginning to restore growth in the country's petroleum sector.

"For six consecutive years, Ghana experienced a decline in crude oil production. Reversing this trend has therefore been a key priority of Government," Dr. Jinapor said.

He revealed that the Jubilee Field reached daily production of about 95,000 barrels only days before the conference, describing the achievement as one of the strongest production performances recorded in recent years.

"Just three days ago, the Jubilee Field recorded daily production of approximately 95,000 barrels of oil, a level of production we have not witnessed in a very long time," he stated.

The Minister also announced that gas production has increased by more than 50 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF) per day, further strengthening Ghana's energy outlook.

According to Dr. Jinapor, the gains demonstrate that targeted investments and supportive government policies are yielding results.

"This achievement demonstrates that with the sound policies, targeted investments, right business climate and strong partnerships, production decline can be reversed and our petroleum resources can continue to support national development," he said.

He noted that increased domestic crude production would provide the foundation for expanding local refining capacity and reducing Ghana's dependence on imported petroleum products.

Beyond production growth, the Minister called for sustained investment in strategic petroleum reserves, storage infrastructure, transportation networks and innovation to strengthen the resilience of Ghana's downstream petroleum industry.

He cautioned that countries could no longer rely on temporary interventions to guarantee energy security in an increasingly volatile global energy market.

"Resilience is not built in moments of crisis; it is built in the choices we make before the next crisis arrives. The investments we undertake, the policies we advance and the innovations we embrace today will determine how secure, competitive and prosperous Ghana's downstream petroleum industry becomes for generations to come," he said.

Dr. Jinapor expressed confidence that continued collaboration between government and industry would position Ghana as a leading energy hub in West Africa.

"Together, we can position Ghana as the energy and petroleum hub of choice in West Africa," he said.

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