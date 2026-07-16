Government targets 70% local fuel supply through TOR, Sentuo expansion

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana is expected to meet about 70 percent of its domestic demand for refined petroleum products through local production once expansion works at the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR) and Sentuo Oil Refinery are completed, the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr. John Abdulai Jinapor, has announced.
Speaking at the Ghana International Petroleum Conference (GhIPCon) 2026, Dr. Jinapor said the government is pursuing a deliberate strategy to strengthen the country's energy security by expanding local refining capacity, reducing reliance on imported petroleum products and retaining more value from Ghana's crude oil resources.
He said the policy forms part of a broader vision to transform Ghana from primarily an exporter of crude oil into a country that refines and processes its own petroleum resources.
"Building on the success of that initiative, the next parcel of Jubilee crude will be allocated to the Tema Oil Refinery as part of Government's commitment to revitalising TOR and strengthening Ghana's refining capacity," the Minister announced.
The allocation follows an earlier government decision to supply a one-million-barrel parcel of crude oil from the Jubilee Field to a local refinery, a move Dr. Jinapor described as a strategic effort to support domestic refining.
According to him, expansion programmes currently underway at TOR and Sentuo Oil Refinery are expected to significantly boost Ghana's refining capacity.
"Upon completion of these expansion programmes, the two refineries are expected to meet approximately 70 percent of Ghana's domestic demand for refined petroleum products," he said.
The Minister noted that increased local refining would reduce dependence on imported fuel, ease pressure on foreign exchange demand, improve Ghana's balance of payments and strengthen the reliability of petroleum supplies.
He added that the expansion of the refining sector would also stimulate economic activity by creating jobs and business opportunities across transport, engineering, manufacturing, logistics and technology services.
"Greater domestic refining capacity will reduce our dependence on imported petroleum products, ease pressure on foreign exchange demand, strengthen our balance of payments position, improve supply reliability and create substantial opportunities for employment and enterprise development," he said.
Dr. Jinapor stressed that government remains committed to building an integrated petroleum value chain capable of supporting Ghana's industrial transformation agenda.
"We must continue moving from a model where we primarily export raw materials towards one where we refine, process, manufacture and create greater value at home. This is central to Ghana's industrial transformation agenda," he added.
The Ghana International Petroleum Conference brings together policymakers, regulators, investors and industry players to discuss strategies for strengthening the country's downstream petroleum sector.
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