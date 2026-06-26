Government urged to strengthen industry partnerships to boost TVET employability

Audio By Carbonatix
Former Director-General of the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and a member of Parliament's Education Committee, Dr Fred Kyei Asamoah, has renewed calls for stronger collaboration between government and industry to improve employment opportunities for graduates of technical and vocational institutions.
Speaking to journalists on Friday, June 26, the Offinso North MP said there was an urgent need to ensure that young people in TVET institutions do not spend years acquiring skills without clear pathways to employment.
He warned that the current situation risks wasting up to two years of the productive lives of many young people if reforms are not implemented quickly.
Dr Asamoah urged the government to move swiftly to bring industry players on board, arguing that effective skills development cannot be achieved without direct private sector involvement in training delivery.
He referred to earlier efforts to introduce a dual training system under which students would combine classroom instruction with practical industry experience for a few days each week. However, he noted that the status of the initiative remains unclear and called for its revival and proper implementation.
According to him, the government alone cannot generate enough jobs for the growing number of graduates entering the labour market.
He argued that the private sector must be the primary engine of job creation, with the government focusing on creating an enabling environment for businesses to grow and employ more people.
Dr Asamoah criticised the widespread expectation that the state should absorb most graduates into public sector employment, describing such expectations as unrealistic given current economic conditions and the limited number of vacancies available.
He further noted that many Ghanaians who travel abroad often secure employment in the private sector rather than in government institutions, suggesting that this reflects the natural structure of labour markets across the world.
According to him, Ghana's increasing number of tertiary graduates cannot all be accommodated in the public sector, making private sector-led job creation essential to addressing unemployment.
He therefore called for deliberate policies that strengthen collaboration between industry and training institutions to ensure that TVET graduates acquire relevant skills and transition smoothly into the world of work.
Latest Stories
-
Reparatory justice is about accountability, not sentiment – Asiedu Nketiah
3 minutes
-
Thousands seek way out as South Africa braces for anti-immigrant protests
12 minutes
-
Government urged to strengthen industry partnerships to boost TVET employability
15 minutes
-
Ex-TVET Director-General raises concerns over teacher shortage, funding
18 minutes
-
Telecel expands promotion of sports, culture as Otumfuo tees off 69th Open Golf Championship in Kumasi
27 minutes
-
AkoFresh CEO wins $100,000 OPEC Fund Youth Entrepreneurship Award
27 minutes
-
Cancellation of Zoomlion contract worsens Accra flooding
33 minutes
-
GIADEC signs €300m MoU with Danieli to develop aluminium foil plant in Tema
39 minutes
-
IC Insights predicts growth rate of 6.4% for Ghana in 2025
39 minutes
-
Imperial General Assurance, World Vision Ghana empower girls with menstrual hygiene support
45 minutes
-
Bolt rewards outstanding drivers with household appliances, fuel vouchers
1 hour
-
GEPA opens Ghana Trade House in Philadelphia, deepening commercial footprint in USA
1 hour
-
Bill to end witchcraft accusations under consideration—Local Govt Minister
2 hours
-
Calgary University professor leads experts at a free virtual data science and AI conference
2 hours
-
Sentuo Oil Refinery expansion will reduce fuel imports when completed – John Jinapor
2 hours