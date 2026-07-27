True integrity is retiring from public service without illicit wealth – Chief Justice

Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie

Chief Justice of the Republic, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, has urged Ghanaians to embrace integrity by living honest lives free from corruption and the pursuit of illicit wealth.

Speaking at the official launch of Parliament's National Integrity Awards Scheme in Accra on Monday, 27 July, the Chief Justice described integrity as a lifelong commitment to honesty and ethical conduct.

According to him, a person who works diligently throughout his or her career without accumulating wealth through corrupt or unlawful means, and retires relying solely on his or her legitimate earnings, exemplifies true integrity.

"Integrity is the price the public servant pays when he retires after decades of service with nothing more than the salary he honestly earned, while others who abused the public trust appear to live in more comfortable surroundings," he said.

"The honest public officer may retire without unexplained wealth, but corruption impoverishes an entire nation" he added.

He used the occasion to speak against corruption, urging citizens to understand the true meaning of integrity and to uphold it in their daily activities.

The National Integrity Awards Scheme, an initiative of Parliament, seeks to promote ethical leadership, accountability and integrity in public life while recognising individuals and institutions that demonstrate exemplary standards of honesty and good governance.

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