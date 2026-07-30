Peace Council trains peace agents for conflict prevention, dispute resolution in Savannah Region

The National Peace Council (NPC)

The Savannah Regional Peace Council has trained Community Peace Agents from the border communities of Kukuteen, Garmayiri and Jinavore, as well as members of the Local Peace Committee of Lewuriyiri, to strengthen their capacities in conflict prevention and peaceful dispute resolution.

The two separate two-day training programmes, held in the communities, formed part of the Council’s ongoing peacebuilding interventions aimed at empowering community-based actors to identify early signs of conflict, promote dialogue and support non-violent responses to disputes.

Mr Kennedy Atiibo, Executive Secretary of the Savannah Regional Peace Council, said Community Peace Agents and Local Peace Committee members played critical roles in sustaining peace in border communities, particularly areas that had experienced tensions in recent years.

He said participants were expected to serve as community-level peace advocates and early warning focal persons who could provide timely information to the Peace Council, district authorities and security agencies when potential threats emerged.

Mr Atiibo urged the Community Peace Agents and members of the Local Peace Committees to remain impartial, professional and transparent in mediation processes, ensuring that all parties had equal opportunities to be heard without intimidation or interference.

Participants were taken through practical modules on understanding conflict, causes of conflict, constructive and destructive conflict dynamics, dialogue, mediation, negotiation, and the roles and responsibilities of Peace Agents and Local Peace Committees.

The sessions also emphasised participatory learning methods, including group discussions, case studies and conflict analysis exercises.

Participants identified conflict analysis as an essential step in mediation and peacebuilding, with many noting that the conflict tree exercise helped them understand the importance of addressing root causes rather than only reacting to visible signs of conflict.

Madam Hannah Rahim, a resident of Garmayiri, described the exercise as eye-opening and said it had changed her perspective on dispute resolution.

She said mediators needed to understand the different interests, perceptions and factors influencing a dispute before attempting to resolve it.

Mr Maurice Kuudenie, a resident of Lewuriyiri, shared a similar view and recounted a community dispute involving alleged crop destruction by livestock.

He explained that an investigation conducted by a local team revealed that the extent of the damage was far less than initially reported, enabling the matter to be resolved amicably.

He emphasised that careful fact-finding and dialogue were critical in preventing violence and ensuring fairness.

Participants also reflected on the practical challenges facing community peace structures, with Madam Charlotte Yourpour, a member of the Local Peace Committee in Lewuriyiri, observing that peacebuilding required the confidence and cooperation of community members.

She stressed the need for committee members to demonstrate integrity, fairness, and exemplary conduct to gain public trust.

The training also provided an opportunity for dialogue between farmers and herders, where Mr Issah Sanbo, a Fulbe participant, urged Peace Agents to avoid making assumptions whenever crop destruction occurred.

He explained that livestock could sometimes stray accidentally, adding that proper investigation was necessary before responsibility was assigned.

Participants agreed that fair and evidence-based handling of such cases would strengthen relations between farmers and herders and reduce the likelihood of retaliatory actions.

Mr Robert Dari, a resident of Kukuteen, reminded participants that peacebuilding was achieved not through force but through knowledge, dialogue and responsible leadership.

He encouraged them to apply the skills acquired during the training to promote peaceful coexistence and justify the confidence placed in them by their communities.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.