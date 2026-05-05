Greater Accra Peace Council urges residents to observe ban on noise making

The Greater Accra Regional Peace Council (GARPC) has called for full compliance with the annual ban on drumming and noise-making, which will run from Monday, 4th May to Thursday, 4 June 2026, in line with directives from the Ga Traditional Council.

Re-echoing the traditional announcement in a statement issued on 31 March, the Council emphasised that the month-long observance is rooted in culture, spirituality and communal harmony, and should be treated as a solemn civic responsibility.

“As a statutory institution mandated to promote peace and harmony in our region, the GARPC is therefore urging the public, traditional rulers, religious bodies, political parties, civil society organisations, and citizens to comply with established tradition and customs,” the statement said.

The Council described the period as one of reflection and renewal, noting that it plays a vital role in the spiritual life and identity of the Ga people.

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“In this tradition, the one-month ban is observed for reflection, spiritual cleansing, and performing customary rites within our communities,” it explained, adding that the rites also serve to “honour ancestors and seek divine guidance and protection for the nation.”

GARPC further appealed for restraint across all sectors of society, urging citizens, residents and visitors within affected areas to respect the restrictions in full.

It specifically called for adherence to the ban on drumming and all forms of noise-making, including the use of loudspeakers and musical instruments, whether in public or private spaces.

Political parties and commercial operators were also cautioned to ensure that campaigns, gatherings and business activities do not undermine the sanctity of the period.

“Ensure that political campaigns, social gatherings, and commercial activities do not violate the terms of the ban,” the Council stated, while also encouraging the public to report any breaches to the appropriate traditional or security authorities.

The Council further appealed to security agencies to work closely with traditional leaders to guarantee peaceful compliance throughout the period, stressing the importance of dialogue over confrontation in addressing infractions.

“We urge all parties to approach any infractions with restraint and in a manner that preserves peace and promotes dialogue,” it said.

Calling on the media to play a central role in civic education, GARPC noted that effective communication will be key to ensuring nationwide compliance, particularly in rural and peri-urban communities.

The statement concluded with a message of optimism, expressing confidence in public cooperation.

“We are confident that with the cooperation and goodwill of all, the ban on drumming and noisemaking will be observed peacefully this year,” it said, adding: “We wish all our communities a peaceful and spiritually enriching observance.”

Signed by Rt. Rev. Samuel Kofi Osabutey, Greater Accra Regional Chairman of GARPC, the Council reaffirmed its commitment to “fostering harmony, tolerance, and mutual respect among all segments of our society.”

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