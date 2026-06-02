Muntaka warns Ghanaians against assisting foreigners to obtain national identification documents

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has cautioned Ghanaians against assisting foreign nationals to acquire Ghanaian identification documents, warning that such actions could pose serious security risks to the country.

According to the Minister, some citizens, often out of goodwill or humanitarian concern, act as guarantors for foreigners seeking access to national identification documents, including Ghana Cards, passports and National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) cards, without fully understanding their intentions.

He said such practices could undermine national security and tarnish Ghana's reputation within the international community.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak made the remarks during separate engagements with clergy, Muslim leaders, traditional authorities and other stakeholders in Ho as part of a two-day working visit to the Volta Region.

“You and I sit here, and there are many foreigners who come into the country and are assisted to access our national identification system. Someone says, ‘I will guarantee for him’ simply because they speak the same language, but you do not know the intentions with which they have come. Given the security challenges confronting West Africa, we all need to remain vigilant,” he cautioned.

The Interior Minister explained that some foreign nationals may enter the country with criminal intentions, including human trafficking, intelligence gathering and other unlawful activities. He therefore urged citizens to exercise caution when accepting, accommodating or assisting foreigners to obtain Ghanaian citizenship or official documentation.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak disclosed that security assessments indicate that a significant number of undocumented migrants enter Ghana through the Volta Region, which shares a lengthy border with Togo and contains numerous unapproved crossing points.

According to him, authorities have identified more than 100 illegal entry routes along the Ghana-Togo border, making the region particularly vulnerable to irregular migration and cross-border crime.

He said this situation informed the government's decision to strengthen internal security measures by increasing the number of inland checkpoints across the country.

“Imagine that in the Volta Region alone, we have identified 102 unauthorised crossing points through which people enter the country. If we do not maintain inland checkpoints, those who enter through these illegal routes will freely move across the country, including potential terrorists,” he stated.

The Minister appealed to the public to cooperate with security personnel during routine checks at checkpoints, noting that such operations have led to the arrest of illegal migrants, wanted criminals and the interception of illicit drugs and contraband goods.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak also revealed that the government has significantly increased the fees for acquiring Ghanaian citizenship as part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening the process.

Under the revised fee structure, citizenship applications now cost GH¢15,000 for nationals of ECOWAS member states, GH¢25,000 for other African nationals, and US$25,000 for applicants from outside Africa. Applicants from outside the continent must also demonstrate proof of a minimum investment of US$250,000 in Ghana.

“Parliament approved the revised fees as part of the Fees and Charges regime, and implementation has been progressing successfully,” he said.

The Minister emphasised that safeguarding Ghana's borders and identification systems requires collective responsibility, urging citizens to remain alert and support efforts to strengthen national security.

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