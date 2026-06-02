Sports Fund administrator urges youth to build wealth through discipline, innovation and smart saving

Financial literacy advocate and entrepreneur, Dr Wuaku David Kofi, has urged young people to embrace discipline, innovation and consistent saving as the foundation for long-term wealth creation and financial independence.

Speaking during a presentation on wealth creation, Dr Wuaku, who's also the Administrator of the Ghana Sports Fund, challenged students and young entrepreneurs to redefine their understanding of wealth, stressing that true prosperity extends beyond money and material possessions.

According to him, knowledge, skills, networks and access to opportunities are equally valuable assets in building a successful and sustainable future.

Using practical examples and relatable life lessons, he encouraged young people to develop healthy financial habits early in life and adopt a more intentional approach to managing money.

Dr Wuaku observed that many individuals struggle financially not because they earn too little, but because of poor financial management, weak budgeting practices and a lack of disciplined saving.

He urged participants to view money as a tool for creating value rather than merely a means of consumption.

The financial literacy advocate also highlighted the importance of investing in personal development, describing education, digital literacy, communication skills and creativity as critical tools for generating sustainable income in an increasingly competitive global economy.

He further drew attention to the growing opportunities presented by digital platforms, encouraging young people to explore ventures such as content creation, online tutoring, digital entrepreneurship and social media marketing.

According to him, technology has significantly lowered barriers to entry, enabling young entrepreneurs to reach wider audiences and customers beyond their immediate communities with relatively modest start-up capital.

However, Dr Wuaku cautioned that success in the digital economy requires discipline, ethical conduct, continuous learning and effective time management.

As part of his presentation, he demonstrated the power of consistency in wealth creation through simple savings projections, showing how small daily contributions can accumulate into substantial sums over time.

He noted that even saving as little as one Ghana cedi a day could eventually provide meaningful financial support for future investments, education and personal development goals.

Drawing inspiration from the biblical Parable of the Ten Virgins, Dr Wuaku underscored the importance of preparedness, foresight and personal responsibility in achieving long-term success.

He encouraged young people to acquire relevant skills, cultivate a savings culture and remain prepared to take advantage of opportunities when they arise.

The presentation concluded with a call for young people to adopt disciplined financial lifestyles capable of creating sustainable wealth not only for themselves but also for their families, communities and future generations.

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