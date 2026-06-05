Ghana pushing digital transformation in education to meet 21st-century skills – Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, says the government is making progress to revolutionise the education system with digitalised skills to meet 21st-century learning outcomes.

The government, he said, had prioritised the digitisation, modernisation, and humanisation of the country's education system.

The minister said this on Wednesday at the opening of the 19th edition of eLearning Africa in Accra.

The conference is on the theme: “Africa's Time, Africa's Terms: Learning for Sovereignty, Strength, and Solidarity."

He said that government collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation EdTech Fellowship supported 36 Ghanaian EdTech ventures, reaching over 690,000 learners, with nearly half of them girls from rural and underserved communities.

The government launched the Basic Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (BSTEM) programme in August 2025, integrating coding, artificial intelligence, and robotics into basic education.

He said the Senior High School Transcript Portal and related Subject Specific App were operationalised and being used by more than 70 percent of teachers nationwide.

Mr. Iddrisu said the national curriculum microsite had reached over 8.8 million downloads, with professional learning community participation at 88 percent.

"Tablet deployment in senior high schools expanded from 30 to over 420 schools within one year.

"The critical fact is the mobile penetration rate of 110 percent," he said.

Across Africa, approximately 60 percent of the population is under 25, yet only about 38 percent of Africans use the internet, and between 70 and 80 percent of young people in Sub-Saharan Africa lack basic digital skills.

“Decisions regarding data, digital platforms, and artificial intelligence were often made outside our continent,” he said.

"We must invest in artificial intelligence literacy at all levels, establish ethical frameworks rooted in African values, and ensure the inclusion of African languages in emerging technologies.”

Mr. Iddrisu noted that Ghana was committed to developing a National Artificial Intelligence in Education Policy to guide ethical deployment and safeguard learner data.

He said Africa positioned its young people to thrive through TVET institutions to deliver industry-aligned digital skills.

The minister said stronger partnerships between universities and the private sector and regulatory environments were key in enabling startups to flourish.

"Ghana will continue to invest in professional development, digital pedagogy, mentoring, and targeted support for professional teachers," he said.

Mr. Iddrisu indicated that Ghana was working to ensure that no learner was left behind through expanded rural internet access, accessible digital platforms for learners with disabilities, and deliberate support for girls in STEM.

"Through our EdTech programmes, data-driven investments have reached more than 105,000 rural learners and nearly 20,000 persons with disabilities," he said.

Dr. Ida Opoku Mensah, the conference chair, said the event would shape the future of society for generations.

The continent needed to champion sovereignty in the learning environment to reflect its identity as Africans, she said.

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