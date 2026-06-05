Non-compliance could lead to permit suspension or revocation – EPA warns mining firms

The Deputy CEO of Environmental Protection Authority (EPA), Prof Jacob Paarechuga Anankware, has said mining companies that fail to comply with environmental regulations risk having their permits suspended or revoked.

Speaking at the 2026 Tree for Life Reforestation Initiative held at West Africa Senior High School on June 5 under the theme "Forests and Economies,", Prof Anankware stressed that environmental protection efforts cannot be effective if they are concentrated only in the national capital, noting that pollution and environmental degradation are challenges that directly affect local communities.

He noted that while mining remains a key pillar of Ghana’s economy, environmental sustainability must not be sacrificed in pursuit of economic gains.

“Mining remains an important part of Ghana’s economy. However, we cannot allow any economic activity to destroy the very ecosystems that support our livelihoods,” he stressed.

He warned that companies that flout environmental regulations would face sanctions.

“When operators fail to comply, the Authority will apply the law, including administrative penalties, suspension or revocation of environmental permits, and collaboration with security agencies and other state institutions to enforce compliance,” Prof Anankware warned.

“Environmental protection cannot be effective without bringing it to the doorsteps of our people. The impacts of pollution are local,” he said.

He cited illegal dumping, noise pollution, illegal mining and uncontrolled industrial emissions as some of the environmental issues affecting communities across the country.

“Illegal dumping happens in our communities. Noise pollution affects neighbourhoods. Illegal mining destroys local rivers and farms with national security implications, while uncontrolled industrial emissions affect nearby settlements,” he stated.

According to him, the EPA has expanded its district and area offices, strengthened staff capacity and deployed personnel nationwide to improve compliance monitoring, enforcement and environmental education.

“That is why the Authority has expanded the district and area offices, strengthening human resource capacity and deploying staff to support compliance monitoring and enforcement nationwide.

Our goal is to ensure that every district feels the presence of environmental regulation, education and support,” he said.

He said the EPA would continue to intensify enforcement efforts and monitor compliance among both legal and illegal mining operators.

Prof Anankware urged mining concession holders to secure their concessions, prevent illegal mining activities within their operational areas and adhere strictly to environmental impact assessments and management plans.

“Mining concession holders must secure their concessions. They must prevent illegal mining in their areas, comply with the terms of their environmental impact statements and environmental management plans, and ensure that their operations do not pollute our water bodies, degrade our lands or destroy our forests,” he stated.

He also commended stakeholders for supporting the EPA and government efforts to promote environmental sustainability and responsible natural resource management.

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