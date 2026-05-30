NPP agitation over Anti-LGBTQ+Bill purely political – Sam George

Sam George is Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations

Minister for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has rejected claims by the Minority in Parliament that the newly passed Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill has been weakened, insisting that criticisms of the legislation are politically motivated.

His comments come after Minority members accused the government and sponsors of the bill of altering key provisions, arguing that the version recently passed by Parliament is not the same bill that was previously transmitted to Parliament and widely supported by Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, following the bill's passage, Mr. George dismissed the accusations, describing the ongoing controversy as an attempt by the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to score political points.

"There are things we play politics with, and there are things we don't play politics with. It hurts me to say that Rev Ntim Fordjour and the many NPP members speaking on this matter are simply playing politics.

"It's about trying to whitewash President Akufo-Addo's refusal to sign the bill and trying to make excuses for him. They have always believed and thought that the NDC was not committed to signing this bill or passing this bill and getting it before the president. This whole agitation is political," he stated on Saturday, May 30.

The Ningo-Prampram MP, who has been one of the principal sponsors of the legislation, maintained that he has remained one of the strongest advocates of the bill since it was first introduced.

Addressing concerns about amendments made to the legislation, Mr. George explained that changes introduced to the bill were intended to provide clarity and ensure that constitutional rights are protected while preserving the core objectives of the legislation.

According to him, the original bill already subjected provisions relating to advocacy and promotion of prohibited activities to the Constitution, in recognition of concerns that some sections could be interpreted as infringing on constitutionally guaranteed rights.

He noted that several exemptions were subsequently spelt out in greater detail to avoid future misinterpretation once the law comes into effect.

“After Parliament passes the bill and the President assents to it, the interpretation of that bill is no longer going to be left to Sam George or any Member of Parliament,” he said.

Mr. George explained that one of the exemptions protects the right to legal advice and legal representation, stressing that even persons accused of offences under the proposed law are entitled to constitutional safeguards.

He argued that the additions were designed to strengthen the bill against possible legal challenges and ensure that its implementation remains consistent with the Constitution.

Parliament has passed the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill and it is expected to be transmitted to President John Dramani Mahama for consideration and assent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.