CNBC Africa partners KGL Group

The Consumer News and Business Channel Africa (CNBC Africa) has entered into a strategic partnership with KGL Group, which will see the establishment of a CNBC Africa country office in Ghana, hosted by KGL Group.

The strategic partnership between CNBC Africa and KGL Group was officially unveiled at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit 2026.

According to the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Mr Alex Apau Dadey, the partnership reflects a shared commitment to amplifying African business stories, strengthening conversations around enterprise and investment, and positioning Ghana more prominently within the global business and economic landscape.

Currently, CNBC Africa has bureaus in Abuja, Cape Town, Johannesburg, Lagos, London, Lusaka, Maputo, Nairobi, Windhoek, Kigali, and Mauritius. Its Arabic business programmes are broadcast from Cairo, Casablanca, and Khartoum.

Mr Dadey, has called for a more deliberate continental effort to build resilient African enterprises capable of competing globally while transforming local economies sustainably.

Speaking before a distinguished gathering of CEOs and policymakers at the 10th Ghana CEO Summit 2026, attended by President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Dadey stressed that Africa's next phase of transformation would depend not merely on entrepreneurial ambition, but on the continent's ability to intentionally build enduring institutions anchored in bold leadership, institutional discipline, and long-term thinking.

Delivering a thought-provoking address on the theme, "Raising African Champions: Leadership, Resilience and Industrial Scale – Lessons from Ghana's Business Transformation," he noted that while Africa has long been recognised as a continent of immense potential, the defining question now is whether African nations are building enduring institutions, industrial capacity, and governance systems capable of transforming that potential into long-term economic influence and global competitiveness.

"Potential alone has never transformed any nation. Africa, therefore, faces a defining choice: either remain a market for the ambitions of others or build enterprises capable of shaping global economic outcomes ourselves," he stated.

Addressing the realities confronting indigenous enterprises, he observed that while accountability and regulatory compliance remain essential, African businesses must not be treated with suspicion simply because they achieve scale. According to him, no nation industrialises successfully by weakening its own productive capacity or undermining responsible indigenous enterprises.

"If Ghana does not protect and nurture its responsible indigenous enterprises, who will build the continental champions we aspire to create?" he questioned.

He further described leadership as Africa's "missing infrastructure," stressing that industrialisation cannot succeed where leadership fails. According to him, Africa requires leaders who are willing to think beyond election cycles, quarterly earnings, and short-term interests towards institution-building and long-term economic transformation.

On the issue of wealth creation and continuity, he underscored the importance of transgenerational enterprise development, noting that too much African wealth disappears within one generation because it is consumed rather than institutionalised.

He called for stronger governance structures, succession planning, and long-term reinvestment strategies capable of preserving productive capital across generations.

Mr. Dadey also expressed appreciation to President Mahama for his continued advocacy for local ownership, indigenous participation, and the strengthening of Ghanaian enterprises as critical pillars of sustainable national development and economic transformation.

The 10th Ghana CEO Summit 2026 continues to serve as one of Africa's leading platforms for strategic business dialogue, policy engagement, and thought leadership focused on industrial transformation, economic growth, and the future of African enterprise.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.