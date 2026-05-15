National

Ofosu Nkansah commends NPP leadership over support for members facing arrests

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  15 May 2026 8:05am
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The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has praised the leadership of his party for what he describes as standing firmly with members who are allegedly facing harassment and arrests.

In a Facebook post on Friday, he suggested that some party members have come under pressure under the Mahama administration, and commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership for its response.

“Our Party leadership deserves commendation for being there for our members that the Mahama administration has been harassing with arrests,” he wrote.

Mr Nkansah did not provide further details or cite specific incidents involving the alleged arrests in his post.

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