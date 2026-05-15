Ofosu Nkansah commends NPP leadership over support for members facing arrests

Audio By Carbonatix
The former Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has praised the leadership of his party for what he describes as standing firmly with members who are allegedly facing harassment and arrests.
In a Facebook post on Friday, he suggested that some party members have come under pressure under the Mahama administration, and commended the New Patriotic Party (NPP) leadership for its response.
“Our Party leadership deserves commendation for being there for our members that the Mahama administration has been harassing with arrests,” he wrote.
Mr Nkansah did not provide further details or cite specific incidents involving the alleged arrests in his post.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Latest Stories
-
UPSA partners Multimedia Group to promote student entrepreneurship and business leadership
5 minutes
-
New outbreak of Ebola kills 65 in eastern DR Congo
21 minutes
-
Three foreign nationals arrested over illegal mining on Tano River
30 minutes
-
2026 FAIC Conference adopts 3 strategic resolutions to boost built environment
31 minutes
-
US law enforcement agencies tight-lipped on offences behind Asante Akim North MP’s detention
35 minutes
-
Makola traders to petition President Mahama over proposed relocation
46 minutes
-
Wontumi trial: Defence witness says verbal mining deals have no legal standing
49 minutes
-
Supreme Court gives Attorney-General seven days to respond in KIA renaming case
51 minutes
-
Bullet reveals $100,000 payment of royalties to Ebony’s father
1 hour
-
NAIMOS destroys illegal mining equipment on Butre River
1 hour
-
Amerado back to hardcore rap; releases explosive single ‘Return of the Lunatic’
2 hours
-
Ofosu Nkansah commends NPP leadership over support for members facing arrests
2 hours
-
African Champs: South African athlete says ‘things have improved, last night’s food amazing’
2 hours
-
FEDCO donates GH₵200k to Ghana Medical Trust Fund to support healthcare delivery
2 hours
-
Ghanaian pastor in Canada jailed over assault case involving 13-year-old congregant
2 hours