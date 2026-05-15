Amerado back to hardcore rap; releases explosive single ‘Return of the Lunatic’

Ghanaian rap heavyweight Amerado has officially released his latest rap single, ‘Return of the Lunatic’, a record that reaffirms his dominance in Ghana’s rap scene.

Produced by PO Beatx, the song delivers intense lyricism, aggressive punchlines, and raw energy that showcase Amerado at his very best.

‘Return of the Lunatic’ marks the rapper’s return to the fierce rap style that earned him nationwide recognition and respect among hip-hop lovers.

On the track, Amerado reflects on his journey, addresses critics and competition, and reiterates his determination to reclaim his place as Ghana’s best rapper. The song combines hard-hitting production with elite wordplay, making it a powerful anthem for rap fans in Ghana and beyond.

Over the years, Amerado has built a reputation as one of Ghana’s most versatile and consistent rappers, blending storytelling, cultural commentary, and sharp lyricism into his music. In 2023, his song ‘Obiaa Boa’ won him Best Rap Performance in the Ghana Music Awards.

With ‘Return of the Lunatic’ he reminds audiences why he remains one of the most influential voices in African hip-hop.

‘Return of the Lunatic’ is now available on all major digital streaming platforms via https://onerpm.link/ROTL

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.