NPP to stage mammoth demonstration over alleged political harassment

National Organiser of the New Patriotic Party, Henry Nana Boakye, says the party will organise a major demonstration in protest against what it describes as growing political harassment and intimidation of opposition members by state security agencies.

This decision follows the rearrest of the Bono Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, who has been remanded for two weeks as investigations continue into allegations of misinformation and offensive public statements.

The outspoken politician was rearrested on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, just weeks after he had earlier been granted bail in connection with the same matter.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM's Top Story on Wednesday, May 13, in reaction to the rearrest and remand of Abronye DC, Mr Boakye described the development as part of a broader pattern aimed at silencing critics of the government.

“We are going to rise; trust me, in the coming days, we are going to stage a mammoth demonstration. We are going to have a series of activities. We can never be intimidated,” he said.

According to him, the political harassment "is a worrying development, and this attempt and this culture introduced by this government to criminalise and suppress free speech is quite alarming.”

He accused the government of using state institutions to target members of the opposition, insisting that recent events show a deliberate strategy to intimidate political opponents.

Boakye cited the case of David Essendoh, whom he said was arrested after posting a billboard image of the President with the inscription “Dumsor is back” on social media.

According to him, David Essendoh was allegedly picked up by armed men and moved between security installations without his family being informed of his whereabouts.

Mr Boakye said party officials visited several security agencies, including the Criminal Investigations Department and national security offices, but were initially unable to trace him.

He said the party considers such incidents a threat to democratic freedoms and questioned why the government would focus on critics while other pressing national issues remain unresolved.

“There are so many important matters going on in this country, and what you can just focus on is to harass and politically intimidate your opponent,” he stated.

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