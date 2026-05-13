Abronye DC remanded for 2 weeks over alleged offensive publications

Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye.

The Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, has been remanded for two weeks as investigations continue into allegations of misinformation and offensive public statements.

The outspoken politician was rearrested on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, just weeks after he had earlier been granted bail in connection with the same matter.

Abronye DC was first arrested on Monday, April 13, following allegations of offensive conduct, false publication and statements considered likely to incite fear and panic among members of the public.

He was subsequently granted bail pending further investigations.

Authorities have now taken him back into custody as security agencies intensify investigations into the allegations against him.

Meanwhile, officials are yet to provide full details surrounding the latest arrest.

But sources close to the investigations say the case is part of broader efforts by security agencies to curb the spread of alleged false information and inflammatory public commentary considered capable of undermining public peace.

Authorities have also not disclosed whether fresh charges are expected to be filed against the NPP regional chairman.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.