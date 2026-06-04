I was millionaire before I met him – Paul Okoye’s wife, Ivy denies marrying singer for money 

Audio By Carbonatix
Ivy Ifeoma, wife of Nigerian singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy, has sparked reactions after sharing her views on relationships, money, and financial independence.
In a video broadcast shared on her TikTok page, Ifeoma advised single ladies not to make marrying a wealthy man their primary life goal.
She explained that while marrying into a wealthy family can create opportunities, a woman’s focus should be on building her own financial stability.
She also shared that, contrary to speculations that she married her husband, Paul Okoye, for money because of the wide age gap between them, she was already a millionaire before meeting the singer.
Ivy said, “This is my take on the idea of marrying a rich man, and before you come for me, know that I was a millionaire before I met this man [Paul Okoye].
“Marrying a rich man should not be anybody’s primary goal. Why would you even want to have a primary goal of marrying someone because they are rich? At the end of the day, it is their money, not your money.
“Don’t get me wrong, marrying rich is a very good add-on because it can open doors of opportunities for you. But what I will tell you to do as a woman is to get rich.”
She added that rich folks prefer ambitious and industrious women, urging single ladies to invest in themselves.
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