I’m done – Peter Okoye dumps shared birth date with twin Paul Okoye, picks new date

Audio By Carbonatix
Peter Okoye, the Nigerian singer and songwriter popularly known as Mr P, has officially announced a change to his birthday celebration date.
This is an action that is now seen as a deep breach of trust with his twin brother, Paul Okoye.
In a post shared via his X account on Monday, the artist declared that November 18 will no longer be recognised as his birthday.
“I’m making it official. November 18th is no longer my birthday celebration date. Please note that I will not be accepting any messages or gifts on that day,” he wrote.
He added, “My birthday will now be celebrated on November 30th. This is a personal decision, and I truly appreciate your understanding.”
The announcement comes amid a lingering and increasingly public feud involving his twin brother, Paul, and their elder brother and former manager, Jude Okoye.
Members of the once-famous P-Square, Peter and Paul, went their separate ways following intense disputes over management, finances, and allegations of betrayal.
Despite their much-publicised 2021 reunion, problems resurfaced, with Peter accusing Paul and Jude of marginalisation and financial misconduct, while Paul countered by alleging that Peter had reported them to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
The long-running tension escalated in June 2025 when Peter declared he had completely severed ties with his family, particularly his brothers.
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