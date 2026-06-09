Music

Peter Okoye reacts as fan asks him to retire from music over age

Source: Daily Post  
  9 June 2026 2:24am
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Nigerian singer and half of the defunct P-Square duo, Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, has reacted after a fan asked him to retire from music, citing his age as a reason. 

The fan with the X handle OloriOfOloris stated that Peter Okoye is approaching 50 and shouldn’t be doing Afrobeats music at his age.

She urged the 44-year-old music star to consider retirement. 

Quoting a clip of Mr P’s music video, she wrote, “I don’t get why an almost 50-year-old man is still singing like this. It’s okay to retire.”

However, popular media personality Do2dtun countered her argument, stressing that 

Some active international musicians, such as Celine Dion, Shakira, Beyoncé, and the Backstreet Boys, are older than Mr P.

“Peter is 44, but you dimwits are so ageist that you don’t even know what you bring down in the name of clicks,” Do2dtun added. 

Quoting Do2dtun’s post, Mr P claimed that those asking him to retire because of his age are heartbroken fans of the defunct P-Square. 

He described his critics as hypocrites who celebrate older musicians like Usher, Beyoncé, and Chris Brown but demanded his retirement despite being younger than them.

“After dem realise say all those narratives no hold water, dem come with another one:

‘Now he is too old to be singing and dancing.’ 

“Meanwhile, na the same people go celebrate and hype Usher, Beyoncé, and Chris Brown for doing exactly the same thing,” his post read partly. 

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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