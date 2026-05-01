Audio By Carbonatix
Paul Okoye, one-half of the defunct Nigerian Afrobeats duo P-Square, unexpectedly fell off the stage.
The singer, who is professionally known as Rudeboy, fell while performing one of P-Square’s popular songs, “Forever,” during a live performance in Perth, Australia.
Reacting to the viral video, some Nigerians blamed the singer for wearing dark eyeglasses during a nighttime performance, while many attributed it to his separation from his twin brother, Peter Okoye.
DAILY POST reports that Paul Okoye separated from his twin brother, Peter Okoye, to sing independently amid their ongoing dispute over financial transparency, royalty management, and corporate structures linked to their music catalogue.
The shocking moment Rudeboy fell while performing on stage. pic.twitter.com/jBMbPvNIly— Amy (@Cinemababey) April 29, 2026
See some of the reactions below:
One @lechieff wrote, “Dark shades at night… Chances of missing your step increased by 1000%.”
@baybiee1 wrote, “His twin brother would have laughed hard, though it might happen to anyone.”
@top629039 wrote, “Every single person in that crowd knows only Psquare, not any Mr P or Rudeboy.”
@gotflavoursng wrote, “If they were two, he wouldn’t have fallen.”
@Ikudaisiibukun1 wrote, “Maybe it’s because he hasn’t performed on stage in a while.”
@luckymandaniel wrote, “His twin will soon change Australia’s national anthem.”
Latest Stories
-
NIHR Symposium 2026: Researchers meet in Ghana for sustainable solutions as NCDs surge worldwide
55 seconds
-
No drums, no loudspeakers, no funerals from May 4 as AMA announces noise-making ban
1 hour
-
[Video] Singer Paul Okoye of P-Square falls off stage during performance in Australia
1 hour
-
‘Why your papa no hustle’ – Davido blasts T-Dot for calling him daddy’s boy
1 hour
-
Many musicians far more talented than me but not heard – Asake
2 hours
-
Trump pulls Surgeon General pick after nomination stalls
2 hours
-
Apple hails ‘extraordinary’ iPhone demand as boss Tim Cook heads out
2 hours
-
US judge rejects Trump administration’s halt on immigration applications
2 hours
-
Amnesty urges Nigeria to investigate deaths in army-run camp, military says report baseless
2 hours
-
Cocoa buyers divert funds to purchase smuggled beans, COCOBOD says
2 hours
-
Myanmar ex-leader Aung San Suu Kyi moved to house arrest, military says
2 hours
-
Violence in Australian town after arrest of man over girl’s murder
3 hours
-
King arrives in Bermuda after ending US trip with visit to small town America
3 hours
-
Trainee driver crashes bus into River Seine
3 hours
-
UK terrorism threat level raised to severe after Golders Green attack
3 hours