Music

[Video] Singer Paul Okoye of P-Square falls off stage during performance in Australia

Source: Daily Post  
  1 May 2026 4:55am
Paul Okoye (Credit: Instagram - @iamkingrudy)
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Paul Okoye, one-half of the defunct Nigerian Afrobeats duo P-Square, unexpectedly fell off the stage.

The singer, who is professionally known as Rudeboy, fell while performing one of P-Square’s popular songs, “Forever,” during a live performance in Perth, Australia.

Reacting to the viral video, some Nigerians blamed the singer for wearing dark eyeglasses during a nighttime performance, while many attributed it to his separation from his twin brother, Peter Okoye.

DAILY POST reports that Paul Okoye separated from his twin brother, Peter Okoye, to sing independently amid their ongoing dispute over financial transparency, royalty management, and corporate structures linked to their music catalogue.

See some of the reactions below:

One @lechieff wrote, “Dark shades at night… Chances of missing your step increased by 1000%.”

@baybiee1 wrote, “His twin brother would have laughed hard, though it might happen to anyone.”

@top629039 wrote, “Every single person in that crowd knows only Psquare, not any Mr P or Rudeboy.”

@gotflavoursng wrote, “If they were two, he wouldn’t have fallen.”

@Ikudaisiibukun1 wrote, “Maybe it’s because he hasn’t performed on stage in a while.”

@luckymandaniel wrote, “His twin will soon change Australia’s national anthem.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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