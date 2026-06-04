Why I broke up with my ex-girlfriend – Rema

Nigerian singer Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema, has revealed why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend, claiming that she was “quite manipulative”.

In an interview with YouTuber Korty EO, Rema said the relationship was “beautiful” but not always peaceful.

The singer lamented that sometimes, when he returned home hoping to rest from the pressure of the outside world, his then-girlfriend often greeted him with chaos.

He said he eventually walked away when he could no longer tolerate her excesses.

“My romantic relationship was beautiful but a little quite manipulative. So much pressure. Knowing the world puts so much pressure on me but coming back home is where you want to feel relieved but when you come back home and you are getting more pressure, it’s a different story. For now, I’m done,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.