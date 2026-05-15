UPSA partners Multimedia Group to promote student entrepreneurship and business leadership

The University of Professional Studies, Accra, has announced a new partnership with Multimedia Group Limited aimed at promoting student entrepreneurship, innovation and business leadership.

The collaboration was unveiled during a meeting between the management of UPSA and Multimedia Group ahead of the university’s upcoming Ghana Business Leaders Conclave.

The event is expected to serve as a platform to attract investment support for young entrepreneurs while fostering discussions on business leadership and sustainability in Ghana.

Speaking during the engagement, Professor Mawutor said the conclave would focus on key issues including succession planning, dispute resolution and the integration of traditional leadership into business development.

“The Ghana Business Conclave Leadership Programme, which we want to make annual, will be a top-notch programme for business leaders in the country,” he stated.

He added that the university also intends to contribute to the growth of Ghanaian businesses through research and academic literature around business practices.

“As a university and within academia, we are contributing by developing literature and research around some of these business practices,” he said.

Professor Mawutor stressed the need for businesses to survive beyond their founders, noting that succession planning remains a major challenge for many Ghanaian enterprises.

“There should be a point of transition beyond the founders of these businesses. Businesses should not collapse when their founders are gone. That is the main idea behind this conclave,” he explained.

He also highlighted UPSA’s support for student entrepreneurship, revealing that a group of Level 300 students who established a company during their second year recently secured a contract worth more than GH¢200,000 to produce jerseys for the university’s mini-gathering games.

“It tells you we want them to create jobs,” he said.

According to him, the partnership with Multimedia Group would help project such student success stories to a wider audience and attract support for young businesses.

The Ghana Business Leaders Conclave is scheduled for Friday, May 15 at 4pm as part of activities marking UPSA’s 60th anniversary celebration, which spans from August 2025 through 2026.

The event is expected to be attended by Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Chief Operating Officer of Multimedia Group Limited, Ken Ansah, commended UPSA for its transformation and pledged the company’s support for the initiative.

“When you see institutions that are serious about transformation, you have no option but to support them,” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.