Nana Oye Addo hails Multimedia Group, urges citizens to drive national transformation at Impact Makers Awards

The Deputy Chief of Staff of Administration at the Presidency, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has commended the Multimedia Group Limited for its longstanding role in shaping national discourse and amplifying citizen-led development through journalism and storytelling.

She said the organisation has, over the years, gone beyond traditional broadcasting to “hold a mirror to our nation,” giving voice to ordinary citizens and highlighting their contributions to national development.

Speaking at the 2026 JoyNews Impact Makers Awards held at the Labadi Beach Hotel on Friday, May 15, she highlighted the enduring contribution of the Multimedia Group to Ghana’s media landscape.

“From the legendary Komla Dumor of blessed memory, who carried the Ghana flag to the farthest corners of the world and made us stand tall, to the many remarkable journalists and storytellers who continue that legacy today, the Multimedia Group has consistently made Ghana proud,” she said.

Nana Oye Addo stressed that the Impact Makers Awards go beyond celebration, noting that it reinforces the message that the efforts of ordinary citizens are valuable and worthy of recognition.

“Tonight, through the JoyNews Impact Makers Awards, you are telling ordinary Ghanaians that what they do matters. That their sweat, their sacrifice, their quiet service… is worthy of celebration,” she stated.

She underscored the importance of civic responsibility in national development, referencing former United States President John F. Kennedy’s call for citizens to consider what they can do for their country.

According to her, many of society’s challenges stem not from a lack of government action, but from citizens waiting for change rather than becoming agents of it.

“The greatest challenge of our time is not the absence of government, it is the presence of citizens who are waiting,” she said, adding that this year’s honourees represent individuals who chose action over inaction.

Nana Oye Addo noted that Ghana’s youthful population and creative energy position the country for greater innovation and development, provided citizens are empowered and encouraged to act.

She also praised President John Mahama for what she described as a strong commitment to youth empowerment and inclusive governance, saying the administration has created opportunities for young people to actively participate in national development.

“This administration has opened its doors, given young people seats at the table, and invited them to serve,” she said.

Describing the government’s Reset Agenda as a call for national transformation, she said it aligns with the objectives of the Impact Makers Awards, which recognise contributions across health, education, sanitation, disability inclusion, youth development, and other critical sectors.

“These are not just categories. These are the building blocks of a nation,” she stated, saying that development is achieved not only through policy but also through grassroots action.

She encouraged awardees to view their recognition as motivation for greater impact rather than a final achievement.

“To all the awardees tonight, these awards are not a full stop. They are commas, to spur you on to greater impacts,” she said.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for entrepreneurs, youth-led initiatives, and community-driven development efforts.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.