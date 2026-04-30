Multimedia Group rolls out mega May Day Egg Sale, promises unbeatable prices

Audio By Carbonatix
The Multimedia Group Limited, in partnership with the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, is set to host a special May Day Eggs Sale aimed at making poultry products more accessible to both staff and the general public.
The one-day event is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, and will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Joy FM car park in Accra.
The initiative is designed to offer quality eggs at competitive prices while supporting local poultry farmers and encouraging consumption of locally produced goods.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
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