Multimedia Group rolls out mega May Day Egg Sale, promises unbeatable prices

The Multimedia Group Limited, in partnership with the Greater Accra Poultry Farmers Association, is set to host a special May Day Eggs Sale aimed at making poultry products more accessible to both staff and the general public.

The one-day event is scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026, and will run from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Joy FM car park in Accra.

The initiative is designed to offer quality eggs at competitive prices while supporting local poultry farmers and encouraging consumption of locally produced goods.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.