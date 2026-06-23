GMTF deepens strategic partnership with Multimedia Group to expand public awareness

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has deepened its collaboration with Multimedia Group as part of efforts to expand public awareness about the Fund’s activities and ensure that more Ghanaians in need of medical support can access available assistance.
The Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko Opoku, together with her team, paid a courtesy call on the Chief Operating Officer of Multimedia Group, Ken Ansah, and the company’s senior management.
The meeting focused on strengthening the existing partnership between the two institutions and exploring ways to enhance public education on the Fund’s mandate.
Speaking during the engagement, Mrs Darko Opoku highlighted the critical role of the media in connecting vulnerable individuals with life-changing support services.
She noted that many people continue to suffer in silence simply because they are unaware of where to seek help, stressing that effective communication can bridge that gap and provide hope to those facing serious health challenges.
The Trust Fund acknowledged the significant support it has received from Multimedia Group over the past few months, noting that the media organisation has consistently provided access to its platforms to amplify discussions about the Fund’s work.
According to the Fund, this support has contributed to raising awareness and helping more people understand the assistance available to them.
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed gratitude to Multimedia Group for its continued partnership and reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the media house to reach more citizens.
The Fund said it remains focused on ensuring that every Ghanaian who requires help is aware that support is available, emphasising that timely information has the power to transform lives.
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