GMTF administrator Obuobia Darko–Opoku briefs Majority caucus on Fund’s life-saving impact

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has moved beyond legislation to become a life-saving national institution, with dozens of patients already receiving critical medical interventions and major investments underway to transform specialised healthcare nationwide.

Addressing Parliament’s Majority Caucus Retreat in Ho in the Volta Region, Adjoa Obuobia Darko – Opoku, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, said the Trust Fund had laid a solid institutional foundation.

She said it was already delivering on its mandate to provide financial relief for patients living with chronic non-communicable diseases while strengthening Ghana’s healthcare system.

The Administrator commended Parliament for passing the Ghana Medical Trust Fund Act, describing it as a historic decision that has given hope to thousands of Ghanaians who previously struggled to afford life-saving treatment.

“Rather than rushing implementation, the Trust Fund focused on building transparent governance systems, recruiting technical personnel and developing operational structures capable of sustaining the programme for generations.

"A nationwide needs assessment followed, taking officials to teaching hospitals, regional hospitals and specialist facilities across Ghana to identify critical equipment and infrastructure gaps”.

She revealed that the Fund successfully completed a pilot programme in which 50 patients with chronic non-communicable diseases received life-saving financial support.

The exercise, she added, enabled the Trust Fund to test patient enrolment, claims processing, provider payments and digital systems before the nationwide rollout.

Beyond supporting patients, she said the Trust Fund had also intensified efforts to modernise healthcare infrastructure through partnerships with corporate institutions and development partners.

“These collaborations have resulted in the donation of essential medical equipment and consumables to hospitals based on identified needs rather than political considerations”.

Highlighting one of the Trust Fund’s flagship achievements, she pointed to the commissioning of the reconstructed and expanded Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory at the National Cardiothoracic Centre of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Within just two days of its inauguration, specialist teams had begun performing complex cardiac procedures, with 30 patients expected to benefit by the end of the week.

The Administrator also announced that two additional Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital were expected to be commissioned before the end of the year, while future facilities were planned for Ho Teaching Hospital and the Effia Nkwanta Regional Hospital as had been announced by the President to decentralise access to specialist cardiac care.

On human resource development, the Trust Fund has invested heavily in specialist training through partnerships with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, the Ghana College of Nurses and Midwives, and the Ghana College of Pharmacists.

“It has also supported the commencement of training for 500 post-basic nurse specialists, with the long-term vision of ensuring every region has at least 10 specialists capable of managing chronic diseases”.

The Administrator said the fourth pillar of the Fund focused on research to ensure that healthcare policies and investments were evidence-based and tailored to Ghana’s disease burden.

The Administrator declared that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund was no longer merely an Act of Parliament but “a functioning institution already saving lives,” calling on Members of Parliament to continue supporting the initiative to ensure no Ghanaian was denied specialised healthcare because of cost, geography or circumstance.

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