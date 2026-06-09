Ghana Medical Trust Fund highlights role in expanding access to healthcare at 2026 Health Summit

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has reaffirmed its commitment to improving access to healthcare as it participates in the Ministry of Health’s 2026 Annual Health Summit in Accra.

The event is being held under the theme, “Building a Resilient Health Workforce to Accelerate the Attainment of Universal Health Coverage.”

Led by its Administrator, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, the Fund emphasised the growing importance of financial support mechanisms in Ghana’s healthcare system, particularly for patients battling chronic and life-threatening illnesses.

According to the GMTF, reducing the financial burden of treatment remains critical to ensuring equitable access to healthcare services.

The Fund noted that achieving Universal Health Coverage goes beyond investing in hospitals and healthcare personnel.

It stressed that healthcare reforms must also address the financial challenges that prevent many Ghanaians from accessing essential and life-saving treatment when needed.

GMTF said its participation in the summit reflects its dedication to strengthening Ghana’s health sector through collaboration with healthcare professionals, institutions and communities.

The Fund expressed confidence that sustained partnerships and targeted interventions will help build a more resilient healthcare system where quality care, hope and opportunity are accessible to all citizens.

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