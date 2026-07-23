Tamale Teaching Hospital NICU receives five oxygen concentrators to support newborn care

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has donated five oxygen concentrators, including one mobile oxygen concentrator, to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) of the Tamale Teaching Hospital to support the care of newborns requiring oxygen therapy.
The donation, made on Thursday, July 23, was made possible through Rikair Company Limited, which provided the equipment.
According to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, the five oxygen concentrators will supplement the NICU's existing capacity to care for newborns who require oxygen support, while the mobile oxygen concentrator will be used during emergencies and for the safe transfer of patients within the hospital.
The Fund said the additional equipment is expected to improve the hospital's ability to respond to increasing demand for critical neonatal care, particularly in situations where immediate access to oxygen therapy is essential.
It noted that strengthening oxygen support services would help ensure that more patients receive timely treatment when needed.
The Ghana Medical Trust Fund expressed appreciation to Rikair Company Limited for providing the equipment.
"We are sincerely grateful to Rikair for this generous donation. Thank you for partnering with us to make a meaningful difference in the lives of Ghana's youngest and most vulnerable patients up North," the Fund said.
The donation forms part of efforts to strengthen neonatal healthcare services at the Tamale Teaching Hospital by enhancing the availability of oxygen therapy for newborns in critical condition.
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