Ghana Medical Trust Fund, WHO discuss partnership to improve specialised healthcare

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund has held discussions with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on strengthening collaboration to improve access to specialised healthcare services across the country.

The meeting was led by the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, and her team, while the WHO delegation was headed by the Country Representative, Dr Fiona Braka.

The discussions focused on strengthening the Trust Fund's four-pillar mandate, as well as enhancing its long-term financial sustainability, governance and accountability.

The WHO acknowledged the progress made by the Trust Fund and expressed its readiness to provide technical support, share expertise and work closely with the Fund to advance its objectives.

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund said the partnership with the WHO forms part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana's healthcare system and expand access to quality specialised healthcare services for all Ghanaians.

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