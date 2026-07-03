National House of Chiefs backs Ghana Medical Trust Fund, pledges nationwide advocacy

The National House of Chiefs has pledged its full support for the Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF), committing to champion the initiative nationwide to help ensure more Ghanaians living with chronic diseases benefit from financial assistance for specialised healthcare.

The commitment was made during a courtesy call by the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, on the National House of Chiefs in Kumasi, where she sought the support of traditional leaders in advancing the Fund’s mandate.

Addressing the chiefs, Ms Darko-Opoku described traditional rulers as trusted custodians of their communities whose influence would be vital in raising awareness of the Trust Fund and encouraging eligible patients to access its support.

She explained that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund was established by President John Dramani Mahama to reduce the financial burden on patients suffering from chronic non-communicable diseases, including cancer, kidney disease requiring dialysis, heart conditions and stroke.

According to her, the partnership with the National House of Chiefs would also help ease the pressure on traditional leaders, who are frequently called upon to provide financial assistance to community members requiring expensive medical treatment.

“The Ghana Medical Trust Fund provides a lasting national solution that complements the generosity of our chiefs. It means they will no longer have to shoulder this burden alone because there is now a national mechanism dedicated to supporting their people,” she said.

Ms Darko-Opoku noted that although government had established the Trust Fund, its long-term success would depend on partnerships with institutions that command public trust.

She appealed to chiefs across the country to educate their communities about the Fund, encourage eligible patients to apply for assistance and help address misinformation surrounding the initiative.

She also highlighted progress made by the Trust Fund, including nationwide health facility needs assessments, the development of a digital application and claims platform, beneficiary support systems, and plans to establish cardiac catheterisation laboratories at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital.

Responding on behalf of the traditional rulers, the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II, assured the delegation of the unwavering commitment of chiefs to the success of the Trust Fund.

He pledged that the National House of Chiefs would actively promote the initiative across the country and educate communities about the relief it offers families struggling with the high cost of specialised healthcare.

Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II also urged Regional and Traditional Houses of Chiefs to organise similar engagements in their respective jurisdictions and serve as ambassadors for the Fund.

He commended the leadership of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund for recognising the strategic role of traditional authorities in national development, expressing confidence that the collaboration would help extend the initiative to communities nationwide.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Frank Amoakohene, described the endorsement by the National House of Chiefs as a major milestone that would boost public confidence in the Trust Fund.

He said the influence of chiefs would encourage more people to embrace the initiative and ensure that financial hardship no longer prevents Ghanaians from accessing essential healthcare.

Speaking on behalf of the Minister for Health, Dr Hafez Adam Taher thanked the National House of Chiefs for supporting the initiative and agreeing to serve as advocates for the Fund.

He said the partnership between government and traditional authorities would play a critical role in helping the Ghana Medical Trust Fund achieve its objective of restoring hope, saving lives and ensuring that no Ghanaian is denied treatment because of financial constraints.

The Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, also accompanied the delegation during the visit.

The endorsement by the National House of Chiefs is expected to strengthen public awareness of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and reinforce national efforts to improve access to specialised healthcare for patients living with chronic diseases across the country.

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