Ghana Medical Trust Fund deepens commitment to cardiac care, backs specialist training and modern infrastructure

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has reaffirmed its commitment to transforming cardiovascular and thoracic healthcare in Ghana through strategic investments in patient support, specialist training and critical medical infrastructure.

Addressing the Annual General and Scientific Conference of the Ghanaian Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, said sustainable specialist healthcare cannot be achieved by building hospitals and training doctors alone but by ensuring that patients can afford the lifesaving treatment available to them.

She noted that financial hardship remains one of the greatest barriers preventing many Ghanaians living with chronic non-communicable diseases from accessing specialised cardiovascular and thoracic care, stressing that the Trust Fund was established by President John Dramani Mahama to eliminate that burden and guarantee equitable access to quality healthcare.

Ms Darko-Opoku revealed that during the Trust Fund’s pilot phase, 50 patients suffering from chronic diseases received financial support, with 13 undergoing life-saving cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries at the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

She praised Ghana’s cardiothoracic surgeons, describing their expertise as the force that transformed the Fund’s financial support into renewed hope and survival for patients.

“Together, we gave thirteen Ghanaians another chance at life,” she said.

Beyond direct patient support, the Administrator announced that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund is investing heavily in strengthening Ghana’s specialist healthcare system by partnering with the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons to train more specialists across the country.

She also disclosed that the Trust Fund is financing the establishment of three state-of-the-art Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratories at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and Tamale Teaching Hospital to improve diagnosis, facilitate minimally invasive cardiac procedures and reduce delays in treatment.

According to her, these investments represent a long-term strategy to build a resilient cardiovascular healthcare system capable of meeting Ghana’s growing burden of heart disease.

Ms Darko-Opoku called on healthcare professionals, hospitals, development partners and the private sector to strengthen collaboration with the Ghana Medical Trust Fund to ensure that specialist healthcare becomes both sustainable and accessible to every Ghanaian.

“The true measure of a sustainable cardiovascular and thoracic surgery programme is whether the ordinary Ghanaian who needs specialised care can access that care at the right time, in the right place and without financial hardship becoming a barrier to survival,” she emphasised.

The conference, held under the theme, “Capacity Building for Sustainable Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Programmes in Ghana,” brought together leading surgeons, healthcare administrators and policymakers to discuss the future of specialist cardiac care in the country.

Ms Darko-Opoku reiterated that the Ghana Medical Trust Fund remains committed to partnering with the Ghanaian Society of Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons and other stakeholders to build a healthcare system where excellence in specialist care is matched by affordable access for every Ghanaian.

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