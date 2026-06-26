GMTF engages Regional Ministers to deepen nationwide awareness campaign

Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku

The Ghana Medical Trust Fund (GMTF) has intensified efforts to build nationwide awareness of its mandate by engaging Regional Ministers ahead of a series of stakeholder engagements aimed at educating Ghanaians on the Fund and expanding access to healthcare for patients living with chronic diseases.

The high-level meeting, held at the Jubilee House, brought together the leadership of the Trust Fund and Regional Ministers to discuss strategies for ensuring the initiative reaches communities across the country.

Addressing the gathering, the Administrator of the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, Adjoa Obuobia Darko-Opoku, emphasised the critical role Regional Ministers would play in promoting public understanding of the Fund.

She urged the Regional Ministers to spearhead advocacy efforts in their respective regions by collaborating with traditional authorities, religious leaders, local government officials, healthcare institutions, civil society organisations and the media.

According to her, widespread public education is essential to ensure eligible patients are aware of and can benefit from the intervention.

She stressed that the upcoming regional stakeholder engagements would explain the Fund's mandate of providing financial support to Ghanaians battling chronic and life-threatening non-communicable diseases.

Ms Darko-Opoku noted that the nationwide campaign forms part of the Trust Fund's broader strategy to build partnerships and ensure that no Ghanaian is denied life-saving treatment because of financial hardship.

She expressed confidence that with the support of Regional Ministers and other stakeholders, the initiative would significantly improve access to specialised healthcare services across the country.

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