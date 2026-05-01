May Day Egg Sale draws crowds to Joy FM car park with big discounts

The Multimedia Group’s May Day Egg Sale has attracted strong patronage, as consumers take advantage of discounted prices while learning about the health benefits of eggs.

Eggs, widely known as an affordable source of protein, are also essential for overall health. A nutritionist, Elvis Anamor, highlighted their importance, stressing their rich nutritional value.

“Eggs contain all nine amino acids that the human body needs, and they happen to be the cheapest,” he said.

“Protein helps with body building, tissue repair and muscle development. So if you want to enjoy these benefits, you should consider consuming eggs.”

He added that eggs go beyond protein, offering critical vitamins that support the body.

Aside from that, eggs also contain vitamin D, which helps boost the human immune system and support skeletal bone formation. It also helps boost brain development and prevent memory loss,” he explained.

“So if you want your children to be very intelligent, consider giving them eggs on a daily basis.”

Patrons praise initiative and local industry support

Sales at the May Day Egg Sale at the Joy car park have been brisk, with many patrons expressing satisfaction with both pricing and quality.

One customer praised the initiative, particularly its support for local producers.

“I really like this initiative. At least those who supply the poultry farmers with feed are mainly Ghanaians… I enjoyed the discount too,” he said.

Another patron expressed excitement about the variety and affordability.

“It’s value for money because the eggs are fresh, and they also have poultry products on sale. I’m excited about the guinea fowl. I’m happy to be here,” she noted.

Don’t miss out

The May Day Egg Sale offers consumers a chance to stock up on fresh eggs and poultry products at reduced prices.

Organisers are encouraging the public to take advantage of the offer at the Multimedia car park.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.