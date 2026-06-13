Top Story

BoG extends deadline for IMTOs registration; warns those who fail to register

Source: Joy Business  
  13 June 2026 1:50pm
Dr Johnson Asiama, BoG Governor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has extended the deadline for the registration and guidelines of International Money Transfer Operations to 31st July 2026.

This was in a notice to the International Money Operators (IMTOs).

Accordingly, all existing IMTOs are urged to take advantage of this extension to regularise their operations and submit all required documentation to the Bank of Ghana on or before the stated deadline.

For the avoidance of doubt, the Bank of Ghana warned existing IMTOs that fail to comply with the registration requirements within the stipulated timeframe shall not be permitted to operate in Ghana.

Consequently, any existing arrangements or partnerships with Banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs), and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) shall be rendered null and void.

Such entities may be subject to further regulatory and enforcement actions as prescribed under applicable laws.

It concluded that all regulated institutions are hereby directed to ensure strict adherence to this Directive.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
Tags:  
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group