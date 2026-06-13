BoG extends deadline for IMTOs registration; warns those who fail to register

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has extended the deadline for the registration and guidelines of International Money Transfer Operations to 31st July 2026.
This was in a notice to the International Money Operators (IMTOs).
Accordingly, all existing IMTOs are urged to take advantage of this extension to regularise their operations and submit all required documentation to the Bank of Ghana on or before the stated deadline.
For the avoidance of doubt, the Bank of Ghana warned existing IMTOs that fail to comply with the registration requirements within the stipulated timeframe shall not be permitted to operate in Ghana.
Consequently, any existing arrangements or partnerships with Banks, Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions (SDIs), and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) shall be rendered null and void.
Such entities may be subject to further regulatory and enforcement actions as prescribed under applicable laws.
It concluded that all regulated institutions are hereby directed to ensure strict adherence to this Directive.
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