Asante Gold to reforest 800 hectares of degraded Tano-Suraw Forest land

Asante Gold Chirano Limited (AGCL) has launched a major reforestation offset project to restore approximately 800 hectares of degraded forest land as part of its long-term commitment to responsible mining and environmental protection.

The project is being implemented under AGCL’s reforestation offset agreement with the Forestry Commission, which commits the company to rehabilitate forest land as an environmental offset for areas disturbed by its mining operations.

The programme is expected to create more than 350 jobs for people in surrounding communities and attract an investment of US$7 million over 10 years.

Speaking at the launch, the General Manager of Asante Gold Chirano Limited, Ing. Stephen Asante Yamoah, noted that AGCL recognises that economic progress and environmental protection must go hand in hand for the benefit of present and future generations.

He explained that the company is committing significant financial and technical resources to the project as part of its broader sustainability agenda.

According to Ing. Yamoah, the initiative goes beyond planting trees. It is aimed at restoring ecosystems, rebuilding wildlife habitats, protecting watersheds, improving biodiversity, and supporting global efforts to address climate change through carbon sequestration.

The Western North Regional Minister, Wilbert Petty Brentum, commended Asante Gold Chirano Limited and the Forestry Commission for the initiative, describing it as a major contribution to environmental restoration and community development in the region.

He expressed optimism that the project would significantly improve the livelihoods of local people while contributing to the protection of the region’s natural resources.

The National Director of Operations, Plantations at the Forestry Commission, Madam Valerie Fumey Nassah, explained that the initiative is being implemented in the Tano-Suraw Forest Reserve, an important forest landscape within the company’s operational area and one of the sites identified for restoration under the reforestation offset programme.

She noted that the project reflects the purpose of the agreement between AGCL and the Forestry Commission, which is to ensure that areas affected by mining-related activities are compensated for through deliberate forest restoration, biodiversity recovery, and the long-term protection of the natural environment.

The Acting President of the Wiawso Traditional Council, Nana Ofori Ahenkan II, urged farmers benefiting from the reforestation offset programme to fully commit themselves to the work and view the project as an opportunity to contribute to the restoration of the Tano-Suraw Forest Reserve.

He stressed that the success of the programme would depend on discipline, dedication, and strong community ownership.

He therefore called on beneficiary communities, including Akoti, Etwebo, Paboase, Nsuonsua, and Anglo, to support the project and help protect the trees after they are planted.

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