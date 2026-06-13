Assin Kyekyewere Court acquits 3 men in attempted robbery trial

The Assin Kyekyewere Circuit Court has acquitted and discharged three men standing trial for attempted robbery after upholding a submission of no case to answer.

Delivering the ruling, Her Honour Dora G.A. Nkumsah Eshun held that the prosecution had failed to adduce sufficient evidence to establish a prima facie case against the accused persons.

The court ruled that the evidence presented lacked the probative value required to justify calling on the accused to open their defence.

The three men — Godwin Kwabena Mensah, 28, Kwadwo Frimpong, 20, and Kwabena Antwi, 30 — were arrested following an intelligence-led operation by the Central North Regional Police Command.

They were accused of involvement in an armed robbery attack that occurred in the early hours of June 25, 2025, at Assin Ntow-Krom in the Assin North District.

According to police reports, a five-member gang allegedly attacked the residence of a gold buyer and a farmer at about 1:00 a.m. The assailants were said to be armed with machetes and a three-barreled pump-action gun.

During the attack, one of the victims, Kwabena Amos, sustained serious injuries, including a machete wound and severe facial trauma after allegedly being struck with the butt of a gun. The assault reportedly caused significant damage to his right eye.

His brother, Richard Kumah, however, managed to escape unharmed.

Investigators further alleged that the suspects had earlier conducted surveillance in the community by posing as job seekers before carrying out the attack.

Following the close of the prosecution’s case, defence counsel filed a submission of no case to answer, arguing that the prosecution had failed to establish sufficient grounds to warrant a defence.

After reviewing the evidence, the court agreed and acquitted and discharged all three accused persons.

The ruling has, however, been met with disappointment by the victims and their families, who have expressed dissatisfaction with the outcome.

They have indicated their intention to petition the Attorney-General to review the matter and consider further legal action in pursuit of justice.

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