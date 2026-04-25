JoyNews Impact Makers Awards 2026 to honour self-funded changemakers on May 15

The JoyNews Impact Makers Awards 2026 will honour Ghanaians who are using their personal resources to solve pressing social challenges, with organisers describing them as people who “do not wait for intervention, but become the intervention.”

The event, scheduled for May 15, 2026, at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra, is being organised by Multimedia Group Limited to celebrate individuals quietly driving development in underserved communities across the country.

Unlike many award schemes that focus on corporate social responsibility or donor-backed initiatives, the Impact Makers Awards place attention on people funding change from their own pockets.

These include individuals who have used personal savings to build classrooms, establish schools, or support education in remote areas where children previously studied under trees or walked long distances to access learning.

Others have converted family property into clinics or health centres to improve access to healthcare in communities where basic medical services remain limited.

According to organisers, the awards seek to bring such efforts into the national spotlight and inspire broader support for grassroots development.

Speaking at the 2025 edition held at the Ecobank Head Office, General Manager of Joy Brands, Fiifi Koomson, described honourees as “the light in places often overlooked.”

That comment has since become a defining theme of the awards, which recognises leadership built on sacrifice and personal responsibility rather than public office or institutional power.

Many of the beneficiaries and nominees, organisers say, often work without steady funding and face financial and logistical challenges while sustaining their projects.

This year’s edition is also expected to deepen partnerships aimed at helping awardees scale their impact. Organisers say collaborations with institutions such as Philanthropy Ghana could help connect changemakers to resources and long-term support systems.

The awards come at a time when conversations around development in Ghana increasingly focus on community-led solutions, especially in areas where state interventions have been delayed or insufficient.

By spotlighting these stories, the Impact Makers Awards aims to challenge the notion that change must always begin with government or external donors.

Instead, it celebrates citizens who have chosen to act first and seek recognition later.

As the May 15 ceremony approaches, organisers say this year’s honourees will represent a growing movement of ordinary Ghanaians delivering extraordinary impact.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.