JoyNews’ Mohammed-Nurudeen set for continental AfMS award in Addis Ababa

JoyNews' science and climate journalist, Mahmud Mohammed-Nurudeen, is set to be honoured by the African Meteorological Society (AfMS) for his outstanding contribution to climate communication and public understanding of environmental issues across Ghana and beyond.

The award, approved by the AfMS Board following recommendations from its Awards Committee, recognises Mr Mohammed-Nurudeen’s impactful reporting on climate science, agriculture, and health, three sectors increasingly linked by the growing effects of climate change across Africa.

In an official communication from the Society, AfMS praised the JoyNews journalist for what it described as his “exceptional commitment to enhancing public understanding of these critical issues, particularly in the context of Ghana and beyond.”

According to the letter, the Awards Committee specifically acknowledged his consistency in translating complex climate science into compelling and accessible stories for the public, helping communities better understand the realities of climate change and the urgent need for action.

Mohammed-Nurudeen currently serves as one of the lead producers of Climate Focus, a flagship climate-focused segment on JoyNews television, radio, and digital platforms. Through the programme, he has led reporting on climate change adaptation, mitigation strategies, and the lived experiences of vulnerable communities dealing with environmental shocks.

His stories have highlighted issues such as prolonged dry spells affecting farmers, flooding in urban communities, early warning systems, food insecurity, and how changing weather patterns continue to affect livelihoods across Ghana.

Beyond environmental reporting, his journalism has consistently drawn attention to the intersection between climate change, public health, and agriculture, showing how rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and environmental degradation directly affect food systems and human well-being.

For many in rural and underserved communities, his reporting has helped amplify concerns that often receive little national attention, bringing policy conversations closer to the people most affected.

The African Meteorological Society noted that his work through Climate Focus has made him one of the leading voices in climate journalism in the region, using media as a tool for awareness, accountability, and advocacy.

The award will be formally presented during the AfMS Awards Banquet scheduled for Tuesday evening, April 22, 2026, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where meteorologists, climate scientists, policymakers, and communication experts from across the continent are expected to gather.

The recognition places Mohammed-Nurudeen among a growing number of African journalists whose work is shaping climate discourse beyond traditional newsroom boundaries.

At a time when climate misinformation, policy gaps, and environmental crises continue to challenge vulnerable populations, the role of science journalists has become increasingly critical.

For Ghana, this award is not only a celebration of individual excellence but also an indication of the importance of climate journalism in national development and environmental governance.

It is also a reminder that journalism remains one of the most effective tools for translating science into action, especially on a continent where the climate crisis is no longer a future threat, but a daily reality.

For Mohammed-Nurudeen, the honour reflects years of field reporting, difficult journeys, and a commitment to telling stories that matter.

For young journalists across Africa, it means impactful journalism still has the power to move communities, influence policy, and earn continental recognition.

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