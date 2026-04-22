Ethiopia’s climate action steps begin yielding results as meteorological experts meet in Addis Ababa

Ethiopia says its deliberate and concrete efforts to combat climate change are beginning to produce visible results, with major investments in renewable energy, environmental protection, and nationwide conservation initiatives helping the country strengthen its climate resilience.

Photo credit: AfMS

This was revealed by the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute during its first-ever scientific conference being held in Addis Ababa in collaboration with the African Meteorological Society.

Speaking at the conference, Director General of the Ethiopian Meteorological Institute and President of the African continent of the World Meteorological Organisation, Fetene Teshome, said Ethiopia has adopted practical and sector-specific strategies to address the growing threat of climate change.

According to him, the country is focusing on sustainable energy alternatives and environmental protection measures designed to reduce vulnerability while promoting economic development.

Among the flagship interventions highlighted was the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD), which he described as a strong example of renewable energy development and a symbol of climate-resilient economic growth.

Photo credit: AfMS

Fetene explained that the dam represents Ethiopia’s commitment to clean energy generation while reducing dependence on climate-sensitive development pathways.

He also pointed to the government’s nationwide Green Footprint Programme, forest development projects, natural resource protection initiatives, and environmental restoration efforts as practical solutions already making an impact across the country.

He stressed that climate change remains a pressing global challenge that requires collective action, scientific collaboration, and stronger partnerships among nations and institutions.

Photo credit: AfMS

According to him, the ongoing scientific conference is expected to generate effective scientific solutions not only for Ethiopia but for the African continent as a whole.

Chairman of the Board of the African Meteorological Society, Dr Buruhani Nyenzi, noted that the society was established to strengthen national meteorological associations across Africa and create stronger networks among professionals in the field.

Photo credit: AfMS

He said the conference would serve as an important platform to connect institutions, researchers, and stakeholders working in environmental protection, weather forecasting, climate services, and related sectors.

According to him, the gathering will also help build the capacity of professionals through experience sharing, scientific exchange, and collaborative learning, while significantly contributing to the advancement of meteorological science across Africa.

Dr Nyenzi further noted that Ethiopia’s experience in addressing climate change offers valuable lessons for other African countries, making the conference an important opportunity for regional learning and cooperation.

Experts believe such collaborations are increasingly critical as African countries continue to face rising temperatures, erratic rainfall patterns, droughts, floods, and other climate-related challenges affecting agriculture, health, water resources, and livelihoods.

With Ethiopia positioning itself as a regional example in renewable energy and environmental restoration, the conference is expected to deepen scientific cooperation and reinforce Africa’s collective response to climate change.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.