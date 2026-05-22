JoyNews reports lead to restoration of Awoshie–Ablekuma traffic lights, easing safety concerns

Traffic lights along the Awoshie–Ablekuma stretch, which had been out of service for several years and were blamed for multiple fatal crashes, have been restored following public concern and JoyNews reportage highlighting the safety risks on the road.

For years, residents said the faulty traffic signals contributed to frequent accidents, some of which resulted in loss of lives, leaving commuters and pedestrians exposed to constant danger.

Following JoyNews’ coverage and repeated complaints from residents, authorities have now moved in to repair and restore the traffic lights. Residents say the development has already begun improving safety along the stretch.

Some residents expressed relief over the intervention, noting that the restoration has brought renewed confidence and reduced fear among road users.

“I am very happy the lights have been fixed because the kind of casualties we see here every day is out of this world. I am very happy it has been fixed now,” a resident said.

READ ALSO: Neglected traffic lights turn Awoshie–Anyaa highway into deadly hotspot “For so many years, there have been several accidents around this area. I am very happy that the lights are now working so that our children, mothers, brothers and sisters are safe,” another resident added. They further commended the intervention, saying the restored signals are expected to improve traffic regulation and reduce the risk of further crashes along the busy corridor.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.