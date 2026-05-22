Banking and Finance

GIB advocates deeper financial sector collaboration for growth

Source: James Eshun  
  22 May 2026 12:06pm
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The Ghana International Bank (GIB) says it is intensifying engagement with key stakeholders across Ghana’s financial sector as part of efforts to support economic growth and create stronger opportunities for businesses.

According to the bank, closer collaboration among financial institutions and market participants remains essential in building a resilient financial ecosystem capable of supporting investment and long-term development.

Speaking to Joy Business during a cocktail event held on the sidelines of the ACI World Congress 2026, Divisional Head for Corporate and Institutional Banking, Baffour Ohene Abankwa, said the institution is focused on strengthening relationships across the industry to deepen impact within the economy.

“We are moving to strengthen engagement with all key stakeholders within the financial sector because collaboration remains critical to supporting growth and creating opportunities across the economy,” he said.

He explained that stronger partnerships among banks, institutions and businesses can help improve access to finance, enhance market confidence and support sustainable economic expansion.

The engagement formed part of activities around the ACI Congress, which brought together financial market leaders, policymakers and industry stakeholders to discuss emerging trends and opportunities shaping the future of financial markets.

The bank’s renewed focus on stakeholder engagement comes at a time when industry players continue to highlight the importance of cooperation and innovation in supporting Ghana’s economic transformation and improving outcomes for businesses.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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