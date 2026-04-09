Neglected traffic lights turn Awoshie–Anyaa highway into deadly hotspot

Years of malfunctioning traffic lights at Awoshie have turned a busy stretch of road into what residents describe as a death trap, with repeated crashes claiming lives and leaving families in grief.

At the heart of the concern is the Awoshie–Anyaa highway, where the non-functioning lights at a key intersection have, for years, disrupted traffic flow and exposed both motorists and pedestrians to constant danger.

Despite several appeals and protests by residents, the problem persists, with repairs often proving short-lived before the system breaks down again.

For many families, the consequences have been devastating. Kwaku Asamoah, a trader, is still struggling to come to terms with the loss of his only son, who died in a crash along the Awoshie–Ablekuma stretch.

He believes the tragedy could have been avoided if the traffic lights had been working.

“It was a Wednesday morning. I was preparing to open my shop when my son’s friend came asking of him. Later, I was called to the police station and told he had died in an accident,” he recounted.

“These lights have been faulty for years. If they are not working, what is their use? We are pleading with authorities to fix them.”

A resident, Bernard Okumoh, popularly known as Uncle Ben, is also grieving. He lost his wife in a similar incident on the same stretch.

According to him, residents are now willing to support authorities financially if it would help restore the traffic lights.

“My wife was up early that morning, and the next thing I heard was that she had been knocked down. She died on the spot,” he said.

“We have complained countless times, yet nothing has been done. If it is about resources, we are ready to contribute. This cannot continue.”

For Joyce Coker, the danger has struck more than once. Her sister was knocked down by a vehicle while carrying a baby, leaving her paralysed. Joyce herself has survived a similar incident and says the fear remains constant.

“We even have to run across the road, even at our age. Schoolchildren use this road every day, and some have been knocked down. I have lost friends here,” she said, suggesting that an overhead pedestrian bridge could also help reduce the risk.

Residents say the absence of functioning traffic lights has also created opportunities for crime, with some motor riders exploiting the confusion to snatch phones from pedestrians.

The community still recalls the death of a 29-year-old man known as Soso, who was knocked down by a speeding vehicle and died instantly, one of several fatalities linked to the situation.

Assemblywoman for the Awoshie Electoral Area, Faustina Kessewaa, said repeated efforts to get authorities to fix the lights have yielded little response.

“This issue existed even before I became Assemblywoman. Many lives have been lost. I have personally followed up with the Ghana Highways Authority, along with my unit committee and traditional leaders, but we are yet to see results,” she said.

She warned that the situation poses a serious risk, particularly to schoolchildren and traders who rely on the road daily.

During peak hours and at night, crossing the highway becomes a gamble. Pedestrians often wait for long periods before attempting to cross, but when impatience sets in, the consequences can be fatal.

Data from the National Road Safety Authority indicates that road crashes in the Greater Accra Region remain a growing concern, with residents pointing to faulty traffic systems as a contributing factor.

For those living along the Awoshie–Anyaa stretch, the demand is clear: fix the traffic lights, before more lives are lost.

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